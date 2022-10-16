Gowna end 20-year wait for Cavan title with victory over Killygarry

Gowna are kings of Cavan once more after an emphatic win over Killygarry in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Some 20 years on since their last senior triumph and 11 months on from their defeat to Ramor United in the 2021 final, Gowna asserted their authority impressively against a side contesting a first final in 51 years.

There was a distinct physical difference between them with Gowna dominant around the middle through Conor Brady and Ryan Donohoe while 38-year-old Mark McKeever was always pivotal behind them at centre-back.

Cian Madden, who started in defence but cropped up everywhere, was a real influence as his pace made the incisions that eventually saw Killygarry yield.

Gowna underlined the value of that pace that they brought to their counterattacking game in the fifth minute when Conor Casey, Cian and Conor Madden and finally Donohoe ripped through. The big midfielder initially dropped possession but recovered to stab home from close range for an early advantage.

Gowna opened a 1-3 to 0-3 lead by the 20th minute but Killygarry got back when Martin Reilly grabbed a short Ronan Bannon kick-out and with great accuracy, lobbed the stranded Gowna goalkeeper from about 30 metres.

But Gowna's response was most impressive and undoubtedly the winning of the game as they scored the next three points to take them to half-time 1-6 to 1-3 clear.

They pressed on and scored the next four too after the break, three frees from Cian Madden added to Donohoe's mark.

Killygarry scrambled again and Oisin Brady's influence grew but they could never get enough quality ball into Conor Smith and Darragh Lovett on the inside line.

They closed to 1-10 to 1-7 at one stage but Gowna went again and made sure of an eighth title when substitute Oisin Pierson scored from close range after good approach work that again involved Cian Madden.

Scorers - Gowna: R Donohoe 1-3 (0-1f, 0-1m), Cian Madden 0-5 (4fs), O Pierson 1-0, Conor Brady 0-2, T Madden (f), TJ Fitzpatrick, R Fitzpatrick 0-1 each

Killygarry: O Brady 0-4 (4fs), M Reilly 1-0, C Smith 0-2, D Walsh, M McKenna, K Lovett all 0-1 each.

Gowna: R Bannon; R McGahern, F Brady, Cormac Brady; Cian Madden, M McKeever, R Brady; Conor Brady, Ryan Donohoe; T Madden, R Fitzpatrick, TJ Fitzpatrick; C Casey, A Brady, Conor Madden. Subs: O Pierson for A Brady (44), D Madden for Casey (49), S Hartin for T Madden (60+3), R Keogh for McKeever (60+4)

Killygarry; P Galligan; C Connolly, C Bates, D Dunne; D McKenna, C Reilly, D Kennedy; M McKenna, D Walsh; O Brady, M Reilly, R Sheridan; C Smith, M McDermott, D Lovett. Subs: K Lovett for D McKenna (46), B Mooney for Sheridan (49), A Lovett for Connolly (53), D Talbot for McDermott (54), E Gallen for Walsh (60)

Referee: J Clarke (KIllinkere)