Gough did what needed to be done and now it’s over to the authorities to stamp out nonsense

Colm O'Rourke

Referee David Gough sends off Tyrone players, from left, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan and Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Over to you was the message from David Gough to the GAA disciplinary authorities. In one act he has given the GAA and the referees the power to tidy up the mess that the melee between Armagh and Tyrone highlighted.

These melees are a blight on the game and everyone seemed powerless in the past to do something. Gough did not reinvent the wheel or bring in a new rule, he merely implemented what is already there. The rule about contributing to a melee always existed, but nobody was brave enough to put the boot in on the maulers and wrestlers and those seeking to grab others in a dangerous headlock and throw them to the ground. Now we will see if his move will stick.

