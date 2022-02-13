Gough did what needed to be done and now it’s over to the authorities to stamp out nonsense

Over to you was the message from David Gough to the GAA disciplinary authorities. In one act he has given the GAA and the referees the power to tidy up the mess that the melee between Armagh and Tyrone highlighted.

These melees are a blight on the game and everyone seemed powerless in the past to do something. Gough did not reinvent the wheel or bring in a new rule, he merely implemented what is already there. The rule about contributing to a melee always existed, but nobody was brave enough to put the boot in on the maulers and wrestlers and those seeking to grab others in a dangerous headlock and throw them to the ground. Now we will see if his move will stick.

The accepted wisdom in GAA melees was always safety in numbers. One in, all in and what ever you do, don’t punch anyone. You could pull and drag and wrestle all you wanted, but keep the hand open, no clenched fist. The general reaction from referees was frustration, a few yellow cards and an attempt to get the game moving again. Now the rules of engagement have changed significantly.

This move by David Gough should empower referees. Perhaps we will see more refs flashing red cards at anyone getting involved in somebody else’s squabble. I’m a bit old-fashioned and never really understood why a man would run in to these rucks unless they wanted to actually hit someone, but that is a part of ancient history now.

The mentality of managers will change too. Now the instruction to every player will be clear: Stay out of it. If two lads want to wallop one another then let them at it, so long as nobody is in mortal danger. The only exception is where a player restrains his own teammate.

Of greater concern now is the response of managers and their county boards. The immediate reaction last Sunday was a suggestion that an appeal was imminent, especially from Tyrone who had four sent off. It would be hard for them to claim that their players weren’t contributing to a melee, so it will be interesting to see what angle an appeal might take.

They could argue that the imbalance in red cards was unfair, which it probably was. But just because someone else puts their hand in the fire doesn’t mean you have to do the same. The defence of not knowing that such a rule existed is not credible either. Ignorance is never a defence before the law.

Those with experience in these matters will look at some flaw in the rule book and hope to get the players off. The CCCC should be taking the opposite view, watching the video of the match and dealing with everyone else who was involved and giving them all a one-match ban. That would certainly set the cat among the pigeons. Tyrone might be better advised to take this one on the chin and get on with it.

They could definitely point to cases in the past, even the recent past, when similar incidents were not punished, but that again is no defence. They should also be glad that Conor Meyler did not receive a straight red near the end of the match when the Tyrone discipline had broken down. His attempt at a tackle was much more dangerous than what happened in the melee.

The role of the authorities is now central to the future image of the game. Will the Tyrone County Board say they are backing their players and management to the hilt? Or will they take them aside and quietly explain the time of day to them. That means pointing out that if this happened in a club match, they would support the referee 100 per cent and suspend all the players who were sent off. What is the difference and why is there so much hypocrisy when it comes to protecting the county set up? What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

The referees could act a bit quicker too. By getting to a melee in a hurry and flashing red cards as soon as players get involved would certainly deter an escalation. Nobody would do anything if they saw the first man in getting advised to take a long walk and an early shower.

There is something else that needs to be done. Most incidents happen late in games when a player who gives away a free refuses to hand over the ball and starts a wrestling match. His penalty should be a black card and the ball moved up 50 metres. The onus should be on the player to hand over the ball immediately, as in Aussie Rules, and these penalties would sort that out very quickly. It would make for a better game too and deter mock physicality and bravery.

As for the match itself, Armagh showed a bit of flexibility by allowing Rían O’Neill a more of a roving role than against Dublin. The obvious thing would have been to keep him close to goal after wreaking such havoc on Dublin, but by roaming outfield he did even more damage. His kick-passing is excellent and Armagh are one of the few teams who are entertaining to watch. They are accurate kickers and seem to play like they enjoy it — a mortal sin in some places.

There will be no panic in Tyrone. They are a good bit behind in terms of match fitness as compared to Armagh and probably a few others too, but the days are still short. They have two targets — stay in Division 1 and then be ready for the championship. There may be short-term pain for the champions, but the summer focus is all that counts.

This particular scene may make survival in the top division more difficult, yet they wouldn’t swop that for a long summer campaign. One thing that will not help them down the road is the number of departures from the panel. Take Tiernan McCann for example. He was a massive addition over the last few years and the panel looks a little lightweight after the first 15.

Meanwhile, the GAA financial position shows signs of life again. Yet major caveats remain in the headline figures from last year. Government grants made up 44 per cent of total revenue, with gate receipts only amounting to 17 per cent, an indication of the problems posed by Covid for all sporting organisations.

Over the past two years, the Government was the fairy godmother for the GAA, with grants totalling €48.2m. Without that money the organisation would have shipped a lot of water.

Capital projects have taken a major hit, but it is a pity this sort of meltdown in finances did not come years earlier. Maybe some of the vanity projects could have been shelved. Hopefully lessons have been learned and every county should be setting a target of having a comfortable stadium for 10 to 15,000 supporters. All other income should go to coaching and club facilities.

A few big stadia are all that is needed and it should not matter what counties they are in.

What is not reflected in the 2021 figures is the significant improvement in individual counties’ finances over the last couple of years. Many are showing very healthy surpluses for the first time in years. The GAA mirrored many family incomes during Covid — we did not need to spend nearly as much to get by. The danger is that such a healthy attitude might not last.