Going back to basics – Tyrone’s philosophy should inspire every other county

Joe Brolly

Tyrone are an inspiration to all who seek to encourage creativity

Conor Meyler of Tyrone celebrates a score during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final win over Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Brendan Moran Expand

Conor Meyler of Tyrone celebrates a score during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final win over Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Brendan Moran

Seeing the images and video footage of the Tyrone players brings me back to that glorious fortnight after winning the All-Ireland. We won Ulster championships and National Leagues (four of them) and all the rest, but life goes on after those.

With an All-Ireland win, the world stops. Briefly. But it stops. Time has no meaning. You are wafted along on the joy and admiration of the country. You have no responsibilities. Work? Who cares. Sleep? Pah. Women who normally wouldn’t look twice want to make love to you. Men want to drink with you. People want to hug you and pat you and shake your hand, as if some of it will rub off. For that brief moment, you are in a cocoon. Untouchable, serene, removed from all worldly cares. It is a wonderful time, even if it cannot last. As Enda Gormley said, “Enjoy it boys, next week we’ll be ugly again.”

This week we got a glimpse of the players behind the Tyrone machine. Conor Meyler talked about his dangerous obsession with the game. How he had broken down constantly with hamstring injuries and his belief that training twice a day and applying himself even more furiously was the solution. Then, the breakdown, the tears, the private suffering. He sought help, and with that, came the realisation that without balance in life, sport can be self-destructive.

