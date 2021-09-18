Seeing the images and video footage of the Tyrone players brings me back to that glorious fortnight after winning the All-Ireland. We won Ulster championships and National Leagues (four of them) and all the rest, but life goes on after those.

With an All-Ireland win, the world stops. Briefly. But it stops. Time has no meaning. You are wafted along on the joy and admiration of the country. You have no responsibilities. Work? Who cares. Sleep? Pah. Women who normally wouldn’t look twice want to make love to you. Men want to drink with you. People want to hug you and pat you and shake your hand, as if some of it will rub off. For that brief moment, you are in a cocoon. Untouchable, serene, removed from all worldly cares. It is a wonderful time, even if it cannot last. As Enda Gormley said, “Enjoy it boys, next week we’ll be ugly again.”

This week we got a glimpse of the players behind the Tyrone machine. Conor Meyler talked about his dangerous obsession with the game. How he had broken down constantly with hamstring injuries and his belief that training twice a day and applying himself even more furiously was the solution. Then, the breakdown, the tears, the private suffering. He sought help, and with that, came the realisation that without balance in life, sport can be self-destructive.

He began to socialise. To relax. He embarked on a PHD. His sporting life, and more importantly his quality of life, was transformed. In the renowned painter Bobby Ballagh’s excellent autobiography, A Reluctant Memoir, he tells a story about his father Robert, an extraordinary sportsman, who played cricket and tennis for Ireland, and rugby for Leinster.

In a vital Davis Cup tie, Ballagh senior was drawn to play the singles match against the Japanese number one and team captain. To the surprise of the tennis world, Ballagh won. On the Japanese team’s voyage back across the Atlantic, unable to cope with the shame, their captain threw himself overboard and disappeared beneath the waves, never to be seen again. Ballagh senior told the story to his son as a warning against the dangers of taking sport too seriously.

All things being equal, the best culture wins and Tyrone have one of the strongest cultures in the country. At the press night before the final, Kieran McGeary was asked what the motivation of the team was. He said “You don’t need to look for a cause when you’re a Tyrone man. You’re playing for the people of Tyrone.”

When Feargal Logan spoke after the final, he talked, as he always does, about the Tyrone teams that have gone before, the people of Tyrone, the people who coach the teams and line the pitches and run the clubs. Never himself. With them, there is no sense of elitism or entitlement. Logan is a tireless community man. I have seen it for myself.

As there is across the land, in Tyrone there is a deep attachment to the games. But after their 1996 semi-final defeat, they set about putting in place long-term structures to preserve the ideals of the GAA and to build a culture of success. No outside managers. No payment of managers. No spongers. No brown envelopes. They would honour the clubs and people of Tyrone by spending money on grassroots and where it was needed. The manager and players would be servants of the county. As a result, the ties that bind them are strong. They trust each other, because they know they serve a higher cause.

So, when Logan and Dooher took over, with Peter Canavan as their third man, the foundations were already in place. By that I mean fanatical players dedicated to the cause of Tyrone. After their three great All-Irelands in the noughties, when they played exhilarating, adventurous football, Mickey Harte became scarred by serial defeats to Jimmy McGuinness’s and then Rory Gallagher’s Donegal.

He over-reacted, moving the county team to an ultra-blanket defensive formula that stifled creativity and reduced forwards to an afterthought.

After the 2014 semi-final ambush, Dublin learned how to penetrate zonal defences and by 2015 they were making muck of them. The 2017 semi-final was the highpoint of the football v blanket defence debate. Tyrone arrived onto Croke Park with what was the most formidable zonal defensive formation in the history of the game, keeping a maximum of one forward in position (5’6” Mark Bradley).

Dublin cut them to pieces, slaloming through them with some of the most delightful football ever seen, winning 2-17 to 0-11. As I have previously written, one of Dublin’s great advantages during their six-in-a-row run was the fact that most of the competition (save for Mayo and to a lesser extent Kerry) had fallen for the zonal-defence fallacy. I also constantly bemoaned the waste of good footballers in Tyrone, describing them as the lost generation. Jimmy’s ingenious con brought Donegal an extraordinary All-Ireland. But it was a con.

As soon as Logan and Dooher took over, Tyrone were back in business. I thought one short season would not be long enough, but it was. Tyrone were wasting their talents by sticking with a formulaic, defensive game plan. Adventure and self-expression and creative play were not relevant. The 2010-20 decade is now only a bad dream, replaced by a thrilling, man-to-man, skill-based, creative philosophy.

Turns out McKernan, McNamee and Hampsey didn’t need help to mark their men. On countless occasions, when their men took them on in the semi-final or final, they steered them expertly onto their wrong side and ushered them down cul de sacs until they either dispossessed them, or forced them to turn back and handpass the ball to a colleague.

Morgan, unleashed, proved what we suspected, that he is the most skilful, audacious, adventurous footballer to stand between the posts. A stupendous All-Ireland final performance from this thrilling performer. I could go through each player and gush their praises. The midfielders? Two terrific athletes, both 6’5”, flying machines, great hands and good footballers. What better stage to announce yourself than the greatest day in the GAA world?

Throughout the game, the trust in the players, attacking mindset and the subtlety of the coaching work on the training field was obvious. The man in possession looking up, waiting for the forward to cut back before delivering a subtle pass. The movement up front, with the forwards working together.

The first goal was a masterpiece, Meyler delaying his kick slightly before delivering a marvellous long diagonal ball to McShane for the subtlest and most difficult of finishes. This split second of communication between Tyrone men before a pass was given was a constant theme of their play and is present in all the best teams.

The second goal was even better. Morgan’s huge kick. Kilpatrick’s feather light catch on the run. The perfectly weighted hand-pass to McKenna. Best of all, the dummy run by the Son of God to confuse the Mayo defence. Then, the no-look pass to McCurry. In my mind’s eye, I could see Dooher and God at Garvaghy, intently discussing the forward movement, the dummy runs, the change of angle, the pause before execution, the preservation of the space inside the D, then running through scenarios with the group.

The new ethos of the group is not an accident. After the semi-final, when Tyrone had two black cards that left them playing with 14 men for 20 minutes, Dooher said he was not happy with the two players, and he would be talking to them about their behaviour. “It is not something I want to see again.” No play-acting. No nasty stuff.

I played with and against Feargal Logan. He is Greg Blaney’s cousin and they share a pure ethos. In the final, the best I can say about Tyrone was that they played like Dublin, with the calm air of an honest group focussed on a higher purpose.

The change in philosophy is illustrated most strikingly in the transformation of Darren ‘Dazzler’ McCurry. Since the arrival of the new management team, he has dazzled. A decade of dedication to the skills of the game since his teenage years finally gets it reward. A magnificent, game-winning All-Ireland final display from a player who was seen as a bit player just a year ago.

I wrote last week that what happened in the last quarter of the Mayo v Dublin game and in extra time was not a game plan. It was a crazy, unpredictable, emotional energy that an underdog sometimes taps into. Tyrone, meanwhile, gloved Kerry in their semi-final, only a miraculous performance from Clifford keeping Kerry in it. Yesterday, I turned the volume off and watched the final through again. Viewing in silence, there is no comparison between the teams. Tyrone, calm, precise, and serious, exude the body language of winners throughout.

The final was mostly a matter for Tyrone and Mayo, but what matters most to all of us is the health of the GAA community. More important than Tyrone’s great win is the impact it ought to have on the rest of the country. Their philosophy should inspire county boards to go back to the philosophy of self-help, of investing money in grassroots, not managers and spongers, and of rooting out the brown envelopes and side deals that have become endemic in our games.

Crucially, it should inspire coaches all over the country to go back to real football. Skill-based, man-to-man, football that encourages creativity and self-expression and real contests. The people of the county look to their senior team to represent them with honour and integrity and excitement. As we saw with the Dubs, and now Tyrone, this is only possible when the culture is right.