Goals, red cards and dramatic championship duels - the key numbers in the Mayo v Dublin rivalry

9 – The number of times they have met in championship combat over the past decade, starting with the 2012 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Saturday’s showdown will make it an incredible ten meetings in ten seasons, all at the penultimate or ultimate juncture.

1 – That’s how often Mayo have ended Dublin’s Sam Maguire dreams in that period – and it was at the very first attempt, winning that 2012 semi-final by 0-19 to 0-16.

17 – Mayo fans should now look away. They have played them 17 times, in league and championship, since that watershed Croke Park victory nine years ago … for the sum total of zero wins, a fruitless run of ‘what ifs?’ that incorporates 14 losses and three stalemates. Those close-but-no-cigar draws came in the 2014 league, the 2015 semi-final and the 2016 decider, since then Dublin have won eight times on the spin.

2 – Here’s the peculiar thing – this long barren streak was preceded by back-to-back victories in 2012. Mayo hammered Dublin in a league refixture by 0-20 to 0-8 (all after a dense fog came to their half-time rescue on the first night in Castlebar) as the precursor to their championship power play to dethrone Pat Gilroy’s defending champions.

10 – This is how many players started both the 2012 semi-final and last year’s final. They included six Mayo men (David Clarke, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor) and four Dubs (Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons, James McCarthy and Ciarán Kilkenny).

6 – From the above ten, six have started all nine championship collisions in that period. The ever-present Dublin trio are Cluxton, McCarthy and Kilkenny, matched in the green-and-red corner by Keegan, O’Shea and O’Connor (the only match McLoughlin didn’t start was in 2019, when he entered off the bench). Safe to say, at least two of this sextet won’t feature on Saturday: the absent Cluxton and injury-stricken O’Connor.

47 – Or, to be more precise, 47.33pc. That is how much Mayo will be missing from their scoring arsenal this weekend because of O’Connor’s still-healing Achilles. In those nine SFC games, the championship’s all-time record marksman has contributed 2-65 of Mayo’s 6-132 total – almost half of all their scores. Of his own tally, 1-10 has come from play and 1-55 (including two marks in last year’s final) from placed balls.

22 – This is by how much Dublin have outscored Mayo in their last nine SFC encounters – a figure considerably inflated by their only double-digit triumph, 3-14 to 1-10 in the 2019 semi-final.

16 – And the reason for Dublin’s dominance? Goals, goals and more goals. Dublin have raised 16 green flags in those nine fixtures, compared to Mayo’s six – a 30-point head start. In other words, Mayo have outpointed the Dubs and still it wasn’t enough.

30 – The number of Dublin goals scored against Mayo across all 19 NFL and SFC meetings since the start of 2012. The retired Bernard Brogan is still setting the pace with five, hotly pursued by Kevin McManamon and Con O’Callaghan (four apiece); the latter’s crushing quartet have come in their last three championship duels. Mayo have managed just eight.

3 – Not that you can blame Lee Keegan for any of the above. He has the unique distinction – for a supposed full-time defender – of plundering goals past Stephen Cluxton in three consecutive SFC contests: the 2016 All-Ireland replay, ’17 decider and ’19 semi-final. Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has also registered three championship goals against Cluxton; Wexford’s Redmond Barry holds the record with four.

2 – The number of own goals included in this ten-year rivalry; and bizarrely both acts of benevolence arrived in the same half of football, an otherwise dishevelled Dublin saying ‘thank you very much’ to the unfortunate Kevin McLoughlin and Colm Boyle in the drawn 2016 final.

15 – Jim Gavin pitted his wits against the collective brains of James Horan, the Pat Holmes/Noel Connelly axis, and Stephen Rochford on 15 occasions … he never lost once, recording 12 victories and three draws. Dessie Farrell’s head-to-head with Horan currently reads 2-0.

4 – The total number of ‘red mist’ moments across a decade of championship warfare – and, in truth, it could have been more. Mind you, the first of these red cards – Diarmuid Connolly’s in the drawn semi-final of 2015 – was rescinded by the DRA. This was followed by John Small’s second yellow in the 2017 final, and Donal Vaughan’s ill-judged retribution that led to his simultaneous dismissal on a straight red; and then Cillian O’Connor’s double yellow walk at the end of the 2019 semi-final.

10 – Black cards have been a recurring feature of this ever-feisty rivalry; and again there could have been more if the rule had existed in 2013. Dublin lead the way here, 7-3, although Mayo’s two black cards in the 2016 replay – the loss of a flying Keegan and then Rob Hennelly for that fateful penalty – were perhaps the most pivotal of all.

1 – What Mayo crave, after nine long years, to win just once against their nemesis in blue.