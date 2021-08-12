| 10.3°C Dublin

Goals, red cards and dramatic championship duels - the key numbers in the Mayo v Dublin rivalry

Frank Roche crunches the numbers

Lee Keegan has plundered goals against Stephen Cluxton in three consecutive SFC games. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche

9 – The number of times they have met in championship combat over the past decade, starting with the 2012 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Saturday’s showdown will make it an incredible ten meetings in ten seasons, all at the penultimate or ultimate juncture.

 

1 – That’s how often Mayo have ended Dublin’s Sam Maguire dreams in that period – and it was at the very first attempt, winning that 2012 semi-final by 0-19 to 0-16.

