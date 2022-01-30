Goals prove decisive as Billy Sheehan's Laois maintain positive early-season form to dominate Louth

Laois were more clinical in front of goal as Billy Sheehan's men opened their Allianz Division 3 FL campaign with a commanding victory away to Louth in Ardee this afternoon.

Gary Walsh netted in the first half to keep the visitors within touching distance at half-time as they trailed 0-8 to 1-4 having played against a stiff breeze and the Ballylinan attacker doubled his tally in the second half.

His second goal came during a blistering second-half spell as they outscored Mickey Harte's side 2-3 to no score with wing-back Seán O'Flynn also racing forward to raise a green flag as they coasted to victory.

Ciarán Downey got Louth off to a flying start inside 15 seconds with a neat point and captain Sam Mulroy quickly added to their tally as they made use of the strong wind at their backs before Eoin Lowry got Laois on the board with a fine score from a mark.

Laois hit them with a sucker punch against the run of the play in the sixth minute, though, as Eoin Lowry played a long ball over the top which Walsh coolly slotted to the net with the Louth defence gone AWOL, 1-1 to 0-2.

Louth could easily have had two goals of their own soon after with Laois goalkeeper Danny Bolger excellently denying a piledriver from Ciaran Downey before wing-back John Clutterbuck blazed wide when a green flag looked likely.

Mulroy ended a 14-minute dry spell for Louth with two frees to level affairs midway through the half before Lowry and Conor Early shared points, but Louth couldn’t capitalise on some glorious goal-scoring chances.

Bolger denied Louth once again when Jay Hughes’ goal bound effort was excellently saved and the Wee side relied on Mulroy for scores with a hat-trick of frees – Laois replied through placed balls from Walsh and Mark Barry – before the half-time break to leave them one ahead, 0-8 to 1-4.

It was all Laois after the break with a lovely point from Lowry levelling it up and the writing was on the wall for Louth before O’Flynn fired past Martin McEneaney at the second attempt following a stray kick out.

Walsh had another goal chance just seconds later, but Niall Sharkey denied him with a superb block but he made amends with his next chance as he fired a rocket to the net in the 49th minute to leave Laois six ahead, 3-5 to 0-8.

Barry followed up with a free before Walsh fired over after taking a brilliant advanced mark to put them eight ahead and Louth had to wait until the 60th minute to add to their tally with Mulroy pointing a free.

The horse had bolted at that stage and Sheehan’s first League game ended in a commanding victory as the O’Moore men continued their fine early-season form despite conceding an injury-time goal to former AFL star Ciaran Byrne.

SCORERS – Laois: G Walsh 2-2 (1f, 1m), M Barry (2f), E Lowry (1m) 0-3 each, S O’Flynn 1-0, A Farrell 0-1.

Louth: S Mulroy 0-7 (6f), C Byrne 1-0, C Downey, C Early, B Duffy 0-1 each.

LAOIS – D Bolger; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh. Subs: R Munnelly for Walsh, C Murphy for O’Sullivan and B Daly for Lillis (all 60), A Farrell for O’Flynn (64), C Hennessy for Byrne (69).

LOUTH – M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D McKenny, N Sharkey; L Grey, S Healy, J Clutterbuck; B Duffy, C Early; C McKeever, E Callaghan, C Downey; J Hughes, S Mulroy, D Nally. Subs: C Byrne for Clutterbuck and L Jackson for Hughes (both 28), R Burns for Nally and D Campbell for Healy (both half-time), C Grimes for Grey inj (45)

REF – S Laverty (Antrim)