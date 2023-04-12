Goals in either half ease Dublin to victory over rivals Meath

The clash of two sides who won their opening round ties produced a comfortable enough victory for Dublin in the Leinster MFC at Páirc Tailteann.

Early goals in each half were central to the victory with elusive corner forward Paddy Curry accounting for the opening goal after just five minutes. Meath who enjoyed the advantage of the stiff breeze throughout the opening half recovered from that early blow and boosted by a brace of points from John Harkin and Pat Crawley led 0-5 to 1-1 at half-time.

Considering the strength of the elements that was a precarious lead though and it didn’t take long for Dublin to take command of proceedings in the second half.

Noah Byrne had a point within 90 seconds of the restart and the wing-forward then found the net from a Curry pass to put his side in front. Meath responded with points from David Donnelly and sub Michael McIvor but by the third quarter of the match Dublin had eased themselves into a 2-7 to 0-7 lead.

Midfielder Senan Ryan hit two fine scores for Dublin in that period and wing-back Joshua Young also got forward for a brace of points as Dublin remained a safe distance in front.

Andrew Gormley and Cian Commons had late points for the hosts but the Dublin lead was never seriously threatened.

The win sets Dublin firmly on course for a semi-final place and they will clinch a last four spot with victory over pointless Westmeath in their final group match in two weeks time.

Scorers – Dublin: P Curry, N Byrne 1-1 each, L Cahill (1f), J Young, S Ryan 0-2 each, H Curley 0-1. Meath: P Crawley, J Harkin (2f), A Gormley (1f), P Crawley 0-2 each, B Corkery, C Commons, D Donnelly 0-1 each.

Dublin: C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; P Curry, H Curley, L Cahill. Subs: A O’Reilly for Carolan (32), C McAweeney for O’Boyle, C Johnston for Curry (both 50), A Rock for Young (59), B Kennedy for Byrne (60).

Meath: B Colfer; C Liggan, T Lenehan, O Maloney; O O’Neill, T Sheridan, P White; E Armstrong, C Commons; J Gormley, B Corkery, P Crawley; O Yore, J Harkin, C Duggan. Subs: D Donnelly for Yore (14), M McIvor for Duggan (37), B Smith for Harkin (38), N Maguire for Maloney (42), R Crawley for Corkery (44), A Gormley for Lenehan (temp 51).

Referee: E Kelly (Westmeath).