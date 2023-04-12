| 5.9°C Dublin

Goals in either half ease Dublin to victory over rivals Meath

Dublin 2-9 Meath 0-11

A general view of Páirc Tailteann. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

A general view of Páirc Tailteann. Photo: Sportsfile

The clash of two sides who won their opening round ties produced a comfortable enough victory for Dublin in the Leinster MFC at Páirc Tailteann.

Early goals in each half were central to the victory with elusive corner forward Paddy Curry accounting for the opening goal after just five minutes. Meath who enjoyed the advantage of the stiff breeze throughout the opening half recovered from that early blow and boosted by a brace of points from John Harkin and Pat Crawley led 0-5 to 1-1 at half-time.

