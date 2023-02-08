Goal blitz the difference as UL overcome DCU in Sigerson Cup semi-final

A greater goal-scoring threat was the difference between two otherwise evenly-matched sides at Netwatch Cullen Park, with green flags from Ciarán Downes, Aaron Griffin and Eoghan McLaughlin sending UL back to a second consecutive Sigerson Cup final.

A rip-roaring first quarter saw DCU take the lead four times, including twice from excellent points from Keelin McGann, but on each occasion UL found a response.

The Limerick students seized the initiative around the 20-minute mark when Ciarán Downes pounced on an underhit sideline ball and snatched possession ahead of DCU goalkeeper David O’Hanlon, before steadying himself to carefully place the ball over the heads of the defenders and into the net from 30 metres out.

A monster score from Downes helped UL to push their lead out to 1-7 to 0-4 by half-time, but the contest swung back DCU’s way thanks to the impact of Donegal duo Johnny McGroddy and Oisín Gallen.

Gallen was in inspired form, shooting five points in the second half, with McGroddy adding another, as they cut the gap to three points, then conceded a close-range goal to Griffin before rattling off another three in succession.

DCU had their goal chances too, with Lorcan O’Dell dancing through the UL defence for their best opportunity, only to blast the ball over the bar from 12 metres out. They paid the price for that miss too as UL steadied the ship through a brace of points from Paul Walsh, then made their win safe when Downes set up McLaughlin and the Westport man thundered the ball to the top corner of the net to seal the win.

Scorers for UL: C Downes 1-3, A Griffin 1-1, E McLaughlin 1-0, P Walsh 0-3 (0-1f), P Keaney 0-2f, J Hayes 0-1, D Walsh 0-1, M Lenehan 0-1f.

Scorers for DCU: O Gallen 0-5 (0-1f), K McGann 0-3, L O’Dell 0-2, P Hughes 0-1, J McGroddy 0-1.

UL: C Flaherty; C Moriarty, J Glynn, J Coyne; D Cashman, J O'Brien, D Walsh; E McLaughlin, P Keaney; C Downes, I Ugweuru, M Lenehan; J Hayes, E McMahon, A Griffin.

SUBS: S McDonnell for Hayes (38), B McNamara for Ugweuru (42), F Irwin for Keaney (49), P Walsh for McMahon (52), C Glennon for Lenehan (56).

DCU: D O'Hanlon; T Crean, P Hughes, J Grant; A Beirne, S Fitzgerald, PJ Masterson; B Carroll, K Quinn; S O'Donnell, L O'Dell, K McGann; J Bryant, C Corbett, S Jones.

SUBS: O Gallen for Bryant (28), J McGroddy for Jones (28), M Cully for Masterson (half-time), D Lacey for McGann (59), R Ó Mearlaigh for Grant (60).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)