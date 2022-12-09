Glen’s Emmett Bradley ready to do battle with the best team in the business

Senior county championship titles don’t come along in the post. But Watty Graham’s Glen have now put two successive Derry Senior Football Championships in the cabinet.

They face the All-Ireland champions, Kilcoo, at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday (1.0) in the AIB Ulster Club SFC final.

“We know the size of the task we face,” says Emmett Bradley of Glen. “Playing the All-Ireland champions. At the same time, we realise it’s a great opportunity. ​

​“We are pleased with what we have done in the last two years, winning successive county titles, but we are an ambitious group. We want to test ourselves against the best to see how far we can progress. And we want to give it a good rattle.”

Bradley states that improvement is essential if they are to overcome the Down side.

“Yes, there’s no doubt about that. We have to improve from our displays in the quarter-final against Errigal Ciarán and then against Cargin in the semi-final.

“We just did enough to get through the last day. We weren’t pleased with the overall performance. We kept chipping away. We didn’t throw in the towel. That was pleasing.

“No game in Ulster is easily won. Quite a few are low-scoring, dogged and cagey affairs. Cargin had us on the ropes for large parts of the semi-final. We hope to step up from that and bring what we learned from the semi-final into the final.”

The 2021 season was Glen’s first Derry senior championship crown. A long wait. Yet Bradley always remained optimistic.

“We were going in the right direction. We were trying to do things right over the last number of years. Consistency was the issue. We didn’t perform in the 2019 final. Magherafelt were a quality team. They still are a quality team. Getting over Slaughtneil was a big breakthrough for us.

“It’s not easy to win a county title. Never mind doing it back-to-back. It’s about timing. So many things have to come together. Conor Glass returning from Australia was a big addition.”

And so was the arrival of manager Malachy O’Rourke, the former Fermanagh and Monaghan boss. “He has been around the block. He saw something in us. Something that he could work with. ​

“We have a great management team. You don’t get a management team like that too often. If we could keep them for the next five to six years, we’d be delighted.”

Like the rise of the Glen, Derry have also been climbing mountains. Bradley has been playing for the county since 2012.

On a joyous day at Clones last May, they overcame Donegal, after extra-time, to win the Ulster title for the first time in 24 years. On the way, they had defeated the All-Ireland champions Tyrone, and Monaghan. They then swept past Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

“I felt confident that the county were on the right path. The minors and U-21s were progressing well. I know senior level is a different ball game, but the right structures were in place.​

“That’s what gave us the chance to compete against the likes of Tyrone, Monaghan, Donegal and these teams. Beating Tyrone was a huge scalp. It created momentum. ​

“We put in some good performances together after that. We reached the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway. We weren’t good enough on the day. We fell short.

“But the aim is to keep trying to move onto the next level.”​

And, likewise, for the moment, all eyes are on Kilcoo. In last year’s Ulster Championship semi-final, there was only a goal between them. After extra-time.