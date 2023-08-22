Glenn Ryan set to stay on for third year as Kildare football manager

Glenn Ryan is to remain as Kildare football manager for a third year.

The Kildare Management Committee will be recommending to the next County Board meeting that Ryan sees out the final year of the three-year term he was given in 2021.

Ryan will have a new coach on board for 2024 to replace Dermot Earley who has departed after two years as a selector to take up a position with the United Nations in Brussels for three years.

But Johnny Doyle and Anthony Rainbow will continue to work with Ryan next season while Brian Lacey is also expected to remain involved in an analysis capacity.

Former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin was with Kildare as a skills coach in 2022 but was not involved last season.

Ryan was initially given the position for three years with a review after two which has now been completed.

Kildare had a mixed 2023, running Dublin close in a Leinster semi-final after a challenging league when they lost heavily to Cork and Derry at home before recovering to finish fifth, above the Tailteann Cup trapdoor.

They had an erratic All-Ireland qualifier campaign, only drawing with Sligo, losing to Dublin by nine points before beating Roscommon in the third group game, thanks to a Kevin Feely winner from a mark that earned them a home preliminary quarter-final against Monaghan – a game they probably should have won.

Ryan’s ire after the game with some of the refereeing decisions that day drew a two-game suspension which he will serve at the beginning of the league in 2024.