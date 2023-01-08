Glen set up All-Ireland final clash with Kilmacud after narrow win over Moycullen

GLEN, the club who hadn’t so much as won a Derry senior title prior to Malachy O’Rourke’s arrival, are into an All-Ireland club final.

They hung tough to beat Moycullen this evening in Croke Park, a victory largely owing to a slick first half performance but also, their ability to grind their teeth and make big plays when gameplans and blueprints had been well and truly discarded.

They’ll meet Kilmacud Crokes, a team still bearing some of the scars of losing last year’s All-Ireland final to Ulster opposition, back in Croke Park in two weeks.

Moycullen’s strength, their running game, was turned into a weakness here by Glen.

The Galway champions had swept all before them prior to today by moving in waves of support and penetrative angles.

Here, it gave Glen just enough time to drop off and assemble in their desired defensive shape, a 15-man labyrinth into which Moycullen haplessly wandered.

More often than not, they were relieved of the ball.

After 10 minutes, Glen led by 0-4 to no score and given the difficulty Moycullen were having moving the ball into the other half with any shape or purpose, it was difficult to see how they might alleviate the stress of Glen’s press.

Key to their mini renaissance midway through the half was the ball-winning of Gerard Davoren and Tom Clarke, who claimed kick-outs around midfield after some excruciating early Glen pressure on Andrew Power’s restarts.

Glen’s long-range kicking was pristine.

Ethan Doherty and Emmet Bradley both scored two points from distance and Glen seemed in almost complete control until Dessie Conneely finally put Moycullen on the board with a free in the 18th minute.

Peter Cooke’s brilliant score on the run was their only from play in the first half. But given the pattern of the half, Moycullen did well to go in just two points back at 0-6 to 0-4.

A goal quickly after half time from Tiarnan Flannagan put Glen five up but that was an aberration for what was to come for the rest of the half.

Moycullen pressed up high and hard and it paid off twice.

First, in the number of times they turned Glen over in their own ’45 and turned them into scores or scorable frees. And secondly, Glen weren’t as composed in the final third when they did break out with possession.

On three occasions, Moycullen got within two points but each time, Glen broke out and managed an important score.

An All-Ireland final awaits.

SCORERS – Glen: D Tallon 0-3 (1f), E Bradley (1f) 0-3 each, T Flannagan 1-0, E Doherty 0-2, C Mulholland, M Warnock 0-1 each. Moycullen: D Conneely 0-8 (8f), P Cooke 0-2, O Gallagher, N Walsh 0-1 each.

GLEN: C Bradley; C Carville, R Dougan, C Mulholland; T Flannagan, M Warnock, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, J Doherty, C Convery; C McGuckian, D Tallon, A Doherty. Subs: C McCabe for Convery (38), S O’Hara for A Doherty (53)

MOYCULLEN: A Power; C Corcoran, S Kelly, N Mulcahy; M O’Reilly, D Wynne, A Claffey; G Davoren, P Kelly; T Clarke, N Walsh, E Kelly; O Gallagher, D Conneely, P Cooke. Subs: F McDonagh for Walsh (53), C Bohan for P Kelly (58), D Cox for O’Reilly (60)

REF: D Gough (Meath)