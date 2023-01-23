Glen have expressed disappointment with the GAA's decision not to review Kilmacud Crokes' 16th man on the pitch at the end of the All-Ireland club football final unless they specifically object to it.

Having sought clarification earlier in the day, the Watty Grahams club issued a short statement this evening stressing how "extremely disappointing" it was that they had been "placed in this position."

They said they would now take a "short period of time" to determine their position on the matter.

The GAA had put the ball back into Glen's court over the outcome of Sunday's All-Ireland club football final that saw Crokes defend the last attack with 16 players on the field.

Crokes' Dara Mullin was positioned on the goal line defending a Danny Tallon 45 at the end, having been replaced by Conor Casey just seconds earlier. But he didn't come off until after the kick was taken and the ball went dead.

Glen signalled their intention to seek clarification with Croke Park's Central Competitions Controls Committee on Sunday evening and communication followed.

The CCCC has left it to the club itself to decide if they want to raise an objection themselves, rather than make a decision on it themselves.

If Glen do object, then the prospect of a replay is thought to be strong.

Under the rule, the penalty 'depends on the circumstances' with the option of Crokes forfeiting the game, a replay being ordered or a fine.

A final Glen decision may now be left over until some time on Tuesday, though they have until Wednesday at 3.30pm to lodge any objection.

Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke intimated that he, personally, would not be in favour of objecting but stressed that may not be the club's decision.

While there will be disappointment in some quarters that the onus has been placed back on Glen, ultimately if they object they are likely to be given a second chance.

The thrust of the decision is sure to come from the players and what their feelings on it are.