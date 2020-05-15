Get in the chopper, save a few shots, listen to Seán Boylan, then back to the airport

In 1996, Conor Martin was living a remarkable double life.

By day he was a currency trader in the city of London, trading millions and gambling on the fortunes of the Deutsch mark and the Swiss Franc.

By night, or more accurately, by weekend, he was the Meath goalkeeper, flying over and back across the Irish Sea to zealously guard the position he had finally inherited from double All-Ireland winner Mickey McQuillan.

Martin moved to London in the summer of 1995. He had served his time in Dublin and the chance to move to London was a promotion to the big leagues.

They'd buy and sell their specialist currencies. Some of what they'd do was based on political and economic trends.

They'd watch CNN and Bloomberg all day long, hanging on the every word of Central Bank Governors across the world, looking for hints as to what might be coming down the line. Trading is a mixture of art and science. And guesswork.

Expand Close The Royals would beat Mayo to claim Sam Maguire in 1996. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Royals would beat Mayo to claim Sam Maguire in 1996. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"I think about 98 per cent of all currency movements in the world are just punting, people speculating," Martin says. "That's most of what we did."

Junkets

It was a work-hard, play-hard environment. Brokers would offer all sorts of junkets and all-expenses-paid trips.

"You'd have a short enough life-span," Martin remembers. "The lads were out all night long, being brought to Royal Ascot. Wherever you wanted to go, you'd be brought by the brokers, because you are giving them the business.

"So you could have lived life really hard and really fast … some lads made fortunes by the time they were 30, then they moved out of it and that was them done."

Martin reckons for the year he was over there, he spent all but four weekends back in Ireland training with Meath.

Back then, the National League was split either side of Christmas so he quickly developed a routine.

On Friday evenings, he'd jump in a taxi for London City Airport. A few hours later he could be in training in Dalgan Park under the watchful eye of the Columban monks and Seán Boylan. On Sunday evening, he'd catch the last flight back across the Irish Sea.

Expand Close Martin narrowly missed the Canary Wharf bombing in February, 1996. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martin narrowly missed the Canary Wharf bombing in February, 1996. Photo: Getty Images

One February Friday in 1996, Martin started the usual pilgrimage from Bank of America's headquarters. A taxi would whisk him to the airport and past Canary Wharf and out to London City Airport.

While he was in the air, the IRA detonated a massive bomb on the Isle of Dogs. Toby Harnden's brilliant book 'Bandit Country' details how it brought a devastating end to a 17-month ceasefire in the heart of London.

The IRA, using the codeword 'Kerrygold', warned authorities of the bomb. And at 7.01pm, the massive device exploded, killing two shopkeepers and causing upwards of £120m worth of damage.

"I heard the news when I got into Pat Kelly's van," Martin remembers. "Pat was picking me up for training and he said, 'The ceasefire is over'.

"I was, 'Ah Jesus, this isn't going to be fun going back into work'."

By the time he returned on Sunday night, London had changed.

"You couldn't not be conscious of it. I look now at the likes of New York after 9/11 and I think city people are very resilient and they probably do get back to normal quickly.

"But they definitely did have a heightened sense of security and vigilance, you'd be looking at anyone a little bit funny, if there was a bag left for a split second … you wouldn't have had a second thought previously.

"There was definitely a much different atmosphere, an awful lot more armed police on the streets."

Those based around the City were particularly jumpy. Tube stations would close at even the hint of something untoward, the logic being that given the economic powerhouses that were based there, they too could be considered a target. Martin remembers it as a tricky time for the city's Irish population, too.

"Nothing had been said to me, but I could feel the tension. I was the only 'Paddy' in that area, I didn't know of any other Irish people in it. And nothing was said, but it was everywhere, you could feel it.

Expand Close Dublin’s Paul Bealin blasts his penalty against the crossbar, as Martin dives in Meath’s 1997 Leinster quarter-final win. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin’s Paul Bealin blasts his penalty against the crossbar, as Martin dives in Meath’s 1997 Leinster quarter-final win. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"But one day a guy shouted across to me, in a good posh public-school accent. 'Conor, old boy, I need a price' - some company wanted to exchange sterling for Deutsch mark.

'I told him, 'John, you know we'll have to get rid of that pillar, you keep having to stretch around it, and you aren't getting any younger' - this was being shouted across the floor.

"His reply was, 'Well, you boys are blowing everything else up in London, maybe you could get rid of that too.'

"There was some laughter and it felt like it helped to lift the tension a little bit."

Life in London eventually returned to normal but Martin soon returned to Dublin.

Trading was a great job but it was all-encompassing and not one that was compatible with football or any other sort of life. Splitting his time between the trading hub in London and Meath's football hub in Dalgan Park could never be a long-term arrangement.

Long before a centre of excellence was a concept, Dalgan Park was ground zero for Meath football. It was at once their training base, their religious hub (the team would attend Mass there) and their helipad.

On occasion, Martin would even fly home for training midweek, via the chopper of sponsors Kepak.

"Seán wanted me home for practising shots and whatnot in Dalgan Park. Back then you could have big crowd at a training session coming up to a big game.

"There was a buzz building again around the likes of Trevor Giles, Enda McManus, Graham Geraghty. And Seán asked me to come back, maybe half a dozen times, on a Thursday I think. It'd be the same routine, taxi, British Midlands flight, the Kepak chopper was waiting on me in Dublin Airport.

"I didn't have to go through security. I'd be in my suit, obviously, and my mother used to bring my football gear across. And the chopper would land in Dalgan Park, having brought me from Dublin airport in about 20 minutes. I'd jump out, get changed quickly, save shots for maybe 40 minutes. Seán would have a quick chat, continue with the rest of the training session with the other guys and I'd get back on the chopper, change back into my suit and get the last flight back across to London.

"It was a bit crazy, when you think about it. But getting out of the chopper, sign a few autographs, save a few shots, what young fella wouldn't love it…"

Still, the travel took its toll. And when the chance to return to work in Dublin came up, he took it.

Expand Close 'We started to knit as a unit. And there is only one man responsible for that – Seán Boylan’. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'We started to knit as a unit. And there is only one man responsible for that – Seán Boylan’. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

That summer was Martin's second Championship as Meath's No 1. The first had ended with a demoralising 10-point defeat to Dublin. And heading into that summer of 1996, Martin remembers a depression in the county.

"After '95, you would have said that's the last of the '87/'88 group gone. You'd have had only Colm Coyle, Martin O'Connell, PJ Gillic, a few lads left. But it was 'those lads need another few years' or even 'would we ever win an All-Ireland again?'

Pessimism

"McEntee was gone, O'Rourke, Harnan. All those lads. So there was a fair amount of pessimism in the 'Chronicle' and all the papers, that Meath would do nothing but we knew there were special players there, and look at what Geraghty and Trevor Giles would become, to name just two.

"It would be wrong to say we knew we could do something. You never really know, but we beat Carlow in the first round and went from there. Lads like Mark O'Reilly, Darren Fay, who had never played championship before '96 I think. We started to knit as a unit. And there is only one man responsible for that."

By the time Meath reached the Leinster final, Boylan had worked his magic again. The '96 Leinster final win over Dublin represented a 12-point swing on the year before. Then the All-Ireland semi-final saw them beat an expectant Tyrone.

What happened in the All-Ireland finals is well documented.

"We were blessed to get the draw the first day, Colm Coyle's kick from midfield, that was unbelievable. I've watched it back a few times and Mayo threw it away, they absolutely threw it away. But you take your chances when they were there."

The early part of the replay seared that final into the consciousness of GAA people everywhere. For Martin, the aftermath drew a lazy comparison between the team of the 1980s and Boylan's new-look side.

"The team I grew up looking at, the '87, '88 team, they were really hard men. Meath got the reputation, along with Cork, as not to be messed with. We didn't have many of those men, we had a few but we didn't have the Mick Lyons, Gerry McEntee, Terry Fergusons, Pádraic Lyons.

"We had Colm Coyle at that stage but we probably carried forward that reputation of being a tough bunch of b*****ds, where maybe we didn't necessarily deserve it.

"But not a single person went into that game thinking about starting a row."

Brendan Reilly settled the victory, curling over a beautiful winner. The aftermath was a blur. And while they'd win Sam Maguire again in '99, an injury saw Martin lose his place when his grá for the game was already slipping.

Then, at just 27, he stepped away from football, having completed a full set of All-Ireland minor, U-21 and senior medals.

The next few years of his life took various twists and turns. He was in Sri Lanka when the tsunami struck on St Stephen's Day in 2004. Martin was inland when the wave hit, just a day away from moving to a beachside resort that was wiped out in the catastrophe.

Two years later, he'd be coaxed out of retirement for the 2006 season by Gerry McEntee, who was in charge of St Brigid's in Dublin at the time. Afterwards, he'd return to his native Ballivor and have a stint with Clonee's St Paul's before throwing in his lot with Maynooth. With Mark Donnellan away with the county side, Martin deputised in goals. Only a collarbone fracture, when he was 47, finally brought down the curtain on his career.

"I was the only lad in the dressing-room without a tattoo. But it was great to play again. They were really enjoyable times."

More recently, he set up on his own as Tara Financial which specialise in areas such as retirement planning and wealth management.

It's a long way from trading on the money markets and catching helicopters to training but it's a been a great journey. Already a couple of lives well lived, and plenty more to come.