Ger Egan misses out as Westmeath make two changes for daunting date with Dublin

Ger Egan has battled back from a knee injury but hasn't been named to start against Dublin. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

WESTMEATH, facing the daunting prospect of repelling the Dublin juggernaut in Portlaoise tomorrow evening, make two changes from the team that lost to Kildare in their final league outing.

David Lynch and Killian Daly are listed in the half-forward line, and the duo making way are Paddy Holloway and Ger Egan. Former captain Egan had battled his way back into contention after tearing a cruciate ligament in Westmeath’s last SFC outing, last year’s qualifier defeat to Clare.

Goalkeeper Jason Daly will make his full championship debut while there’s an intriguing inclusion at corner-back. Jack Smith of the Skerries Harps club qualifies for Westmeath under the parentage rule and so will be lining out against his home county.

Smith, 28, can claim an All-Ireland U21 medal from 2012 when he was an unused sub for Jim Gavin in the final against Roscommon.

Dessie Farrell won’t be unveiling his first Dublin championship ‘15’ until the day of the match.

WESTMEATH (SFC v Dublin): J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Gonoud, R Wallace, J Dolan; R Connellan, S Duncan; D Lynch, R O’Toole, K Daly; L Loughlin, J Heslin, K Martin.

