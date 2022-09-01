Ger Brennan rules himself out for the vacant position of Monaghan senior football manager

Ger Brennan will not be the new Monaghan senior football manager, having informed county board officials that he no longer wishes to be considered for the post.

The former Dublin defender interviewed for the role, vacant since Seamus McEnaney stood down after a second stint, and was understood to be the choice of the Monaghan management committee.

The finer details of the appointment, such as a backroom team, had yet to be formalised as Brennan completed his first season as manager of Kildare club Moorefield, but Monaghan officers were confident that they had found their man.

However, the Irish Independent has learned that Brennan is now out of the running, having decided against making the step into inter-county management at this time, and has withdrawn from the process.

Already, Jason Sherlock and Brendan Hackett have removed themselves from the running, having been interviewed, leaving Monaghan without an obvious candidate now to step into the breach.

Meanwhile, local reports in Donegal suggest their county board have been dealt a significant blow in the hunt for a new manager, with Malachy O’Rourke out of the frame.

O’Rourke, who guided Monaghan to Ulster titles in 2013 and ’15, was linked with vacancies in both Donegal and Meath, but according to the Donegal News, he has ruled himself out of the running to take over from Declan Bonner.

Martin McHugh has also been linked with the job, but according to reports, was not nominated, although that may be a situation that Donegal could revisit.