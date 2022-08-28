Ger Brennan is in line to become the new Monaghan senior football manager.

The former Dublin defender, currently manager of Moorefield, has been interviewed for the post, vacant since Seamus McEnaney stood down at the end of June, and his candidacy will be put to clubs at a meeting, likely now to be next week.

Centre-back on the breakthrough All-Ireland winning Dublin teams of 2011 and ‘13, Brennan has already been involved in inter-county coaching with Carlow, where he worked as a selector under Niall Carew.

He stepped down from that role after the 2021 inter-county season and was appointed manager of Newbridge club, Moorefield.

Prior to that, Brennan cut his coaching teeth with Bray Emmets in Wicklow.

Monaghan’s search for a new manager has seen them linked with a former team mate of Brennan’s, Jason Sherlock, although it was reported last week that Sherlock had withdrawn from the process.

Ballymun Kickhams manager, Brendan Hackett and outgoing Monaghan minor boss Mark Counihan were also reportedly interviewed.

Brennan, also a two-time All-Ireland club winner with St Vincent’s, works as head of Gaelic Games at UCD, who won two Sigerson Cups in his first three years in that role, having endured a 20 year famine prior to that.

Monaghan preserved their Division 1 status for 2023 on the last day of the League, beating Dublin in Clones.

They last won an Ulster title in 2015 and face into potentially one of the most competitive provincial championships of recent times next year, given the emergence of Derry and Armagh as elite forces.