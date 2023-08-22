‘Genius’ Jim McGuinness will ‘bring the good times back to Donegal’ – McEniff

Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff has said that the return of Jim McGuinness as Tír Conaill boss is like a “dream come true for Donegal GAA”.

The search for a new manager began on July 24 following the resignation of caretaker boss Aidan O’Rourke in what was a dire season for the two-time All-Ireland winners which saw the departure of their manager Paddy Carr following a player revolt, as well as their relegation to Division 2.

But the 1992 All-Ireland winner believes that the return of the Glenties man will eliminate the toxic environment that has spilled throughout the GAA community in Donegal over the past year.

“We got our man . . . it’s just brilliant news for Donegal. He’s the man to bring us back to where we belong in the upper echelons of the championship. He’ll bring the good times back to the county,” said McEniff.

“Moral was very low this year, Paddy Carr was forced to resign due to a player’s revolt as manager, but the good thing is, Jim knows what to expect in terms of the hours and dedication it takes to be a team manager.

“It won’t come as a surprise to him, and he’ll have 100pc support from everyone involved.

“If anyone wants to talk about the passion he has for Donegal, you have to remember that he was refused twice for the senior job before taking the U-21 team in 2010.

“Two years later he would have two Ulster senior titles back-to-back and an All-Ireland championship.

“He’s just a winning manager, an absolute genius and he’s going to reignite the county. It’s just a dream come true for anyone who loves the GAA in Donegal.”

There was speculation over the past number of months that McGuinness was willing to return to the county scene, with the former manager even expressing his ambition to return to the team on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast but said he was eventually frozen out.

“I believe there was an opportunity for him to come back last year, but he was holding out for a job in the FAI as an underage manager. I don’t know what happened but I’m happy to have him back,” McEniff told the Irish Independent.

With regards to his once controversial style of play a decade ago, the Bundoran man feels that despite McGuinness’ absence from the game for over nine years, he will bring in a new system, more open to his previous one.

“I have a strong feeling that Jim will come in with a very different game plan to the one he had last time in 2012. All the other teams nowadays are replicating his old style . . . I’ve a feeling it’ll be a far faster kicking game.

“Jim has proved himself, so while there will be expectation in the county, for anyone to question his methods will be very foolish.”

Former All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy echoed the feelings of his former manager with the Fianna Fáil counsellor saying that McGuinness “will take Donegal forward and on to better things”.

Molloy, along with county chairman, Fergus McGee, secretary Declan Martin, Anthony Doogan and former Player of the Year Martin McHugh formed a selection committee tasked with finding the best person to lead Donegal football into the future.

But the Ardara man says there was no doubt that his former team-mate was the right man for the job.

“A lot of Donegal fans were telling me it was Christmas morning in the GAA yesterday. I can honestly say that from the selection committee point of view, we have the right man to take the county team forward.

“When I addressed the county board on Monday night, I asked everyone, from supporters, to the delegates, to the county board, to give Jim full support going forward.

“Jim expressed interest I think for a while now. I’ve known him since our days playing back in 1992, and I always stayed in touch with him. I can say there was very little encouraging to get him back,” Molloy said.