AFL club Geelong Cats have confirmed that Mayo's Oisín Mullin is joining them on a two-year international rookie contract.

The club has validated the news last week that the reigning 'young footballer of the year' was coming to them where he will link up with fellow Irishmen Zac Tuohy and Mark O'Connor.

Mullin's club Kilmaine lost an intermediate semi-final last week to Mayo Gaels, paving the way for Geelong to confirm his arrival later this month.

“Oisín is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL,” Geelong’s recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said.

“Oisín has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.”