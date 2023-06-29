Gavin White admits Kerry still a work in progress after Mayo loss but ‘no point thinking back on it and sulking over it’

Kerry's Gavin White could be back in time to face Tyrone on Saturday, according to manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: Sportsfile

No team of recent vintage has won a second All-Ireland without at least small change or subtle evolution to their game-plan and Kerry, it seems, aren’t going to be any different.

On Monday night, Jack O’Connor admitted Kerry had “over-compensated” in their adherence to defensive responsibility during that functional win over Cork in the round-robin.

It was a response to Mayo coming to Killarney and taking the Kerry defence, so impressive and impenetrable last year, for a joyride.

Given the age profile, Kerry might have expected to construct an extension of last year’s success on those sturdy foundations but the evidence of the season so far is that opposition teams have found ways and means both around and through it.

Is that the absence of a couple of key personnel, or simply Kerry’s exposure by having won the All-Ireland?

“Probably a mixture of both, to tell you the truth,” says Gavin White.

“Obviously when I wasn’t there in the league there were other players getting their opportunity and maybe they weren’t as used to the system or not used to the players around them, whatever it might be.

“On the other hand as well, definitely other teams figuring out the way we utilised that last year. The way the game has gone, it is a professional game, you are studied to the absolute nines.

“Any small bit of a tweak you are going to do, teams will cop it straight away and they did cop it and they punished us right throughout the league and in the championship as well; against Mayo, we coughed up an awful lot of goal chances.

“We conceded one, I think, very lucky not to concede two or three. So that was an area we identified after that Mayo game to rectify and try nail down. I wouldn’t say we are there yet, but we are certainly improving on it.”

O’Connor also expressed hope on Monday that White would return to training this week with a view to being available against Tyrone in Croke Park on Saturday.

White missed Kerry’s big win over Louth in the last round of the All-Ireland group stages with a calf injury that ordinarily wouldn’t have a major impact on a player’s season.

But such is the volume of games crammed into a tighter span of time, even an innocuous ailment can ruin a summer.

“The way the structure is, if you pick up a knock now you are on serious trouble for the rest of the season,” White notes. “So you need fellas to come on, you need fellas to come in there.

“Like last year, you’ve seen yourself, nobody is going to win an All-Ireland with just 15 players. Killian (Spillane) came on for us there last year, kicked two points and contributed hugely along with a few others.

“You are going to need a big panel, especially the way the structure is. I can only imagine for teams playing last weekend and the next two weekends, the size of your panel is going to be huge.

“Not only on game day, but training more importantly, to rise those standards and keep everything flowing.”

Kerry are bidding to become the first team from the county to win back-to-back All-Irelands since 2006/’07. It would be an impressive distinction, even in Kerry, and would eclipse the unwanted notoriety with being the first team from the county to lose a championship match in Killarney in 28 years.

“Obviously you don’t want your name recognised with that unfortunately but that’s just the way it goes, we haven’t really focused on that much really,” White insists.

“There was huge disappointment in the dressing-room after the game but we knew there was plenty left to go in the season, it wasn’t as if we were out of the championship or anything like that.

“We obviously knew we made an uphill battle of it and were probably going to have to play three games in three weeks. But you can’t change it now, no point thinking back on it and sulking over it.”