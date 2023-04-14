Gavin Forry’s double helps Mayo to Connacht MFC win over Roscommon

Mayo exorcised the demons of last year’s All-Ireland minor football final defeat to Galway at Dr Hyde Park in fine style, when two second half goals from corner forward Gavin Forry helped them to record a hugely impressive 12-point win over Roscommon in the first round of this year’s campaign.

The home side, who looked physically impressive and had several of last year’s team back on duty, started well into the breeze and struck good points through Ruadhán Henry and John Curran, but while 0-5 to 0-4 in favour of Mayo at the 15 minute mark would have been a happy state of affairs for the young Rossies, Mayo moved through the gears in the second quarter to lead by 0-13 to 0-6 at the interval.

The half-forward line of Colm Lynch, Tommy Lydon and Senan Guilfoyle registered five points from play between them, while midfielder Dara Neary chipped in with three outstanding scores, all struck from distance as they used the fresh breeze to great effect, both in shooting from distance and with some excellent targeted long deliveries. Despite playing some very clever short-range foot passing in the first half, Roscommon lapsed into playing hit-and-hope deliveries into Niall Heneghan and later on, Rúairí Kilcline, hoping for something to come off their big men on the edge of the square. It didn’t work out that way as Mayo hoovered up the breaks and easily kept them at bay, never looking back after Gavin Forry rounded off a breakaway move with the first of his two goals in the 36th minute, beating the Roscommon goalkeeper with a clever low shot. Scorers – Roscommon: S McDonnell 0-3 (0-1f), E Murray 0-3 (0-2f), J Curran 0-2, R Henry 0-1, J Betts 0-1, J McGuinness 0-1. Mayo: G Forry 2-0, D Beirne 0-5 (0-3f), T Lydon 0-5 (0-2f), D Neary 0-3, C Lynch 0-2, S Guilfoyle 0-1, C Ryder 0-1. Roscommon: A Cox; C Grogan, N Berzins; R Hanley; R Henry, C Dowling, E Carthy; D Higgins, L Taylor; J Betts, J McGuinness, S McDonnell; J Curran, N Heneghan, E Murray. Subs: C McKeon for Dowling (36), R Kilcline for Heneghan (40), R Coyle for Taylor (43), C Murray for Hanley (43), K Kelly for Henry (55). Mayo: C Meaney; Y Coghill, E McGreal, J Lavelle; J Clarke, R Mortimer, F O’Reilly; D Neary, S Cunningham; C Lynch, T Lydon, S Guilfoyle; D Beirne, J Carey, G Forry. Subs: T Egan for Guilfoyle (45), R Gibbons for Carey (45), C Jennings for O’Reilly (55), M Leonard for Beirne (55), C Ryder for Lynch (58). Referee: R Hynes (Sligo).