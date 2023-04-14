| 6.7°C Dublin

Gavin Forry’s double helps Mayo to Connacht MFC win over Roscommon

Mayo 2-17 Roscommon 0-11

Mayo exorcised the demons of last year’s All-Ireland minor football final defeat to Galway at Dr Hyde Park in fine style, when two second half goals from corner forward Gavin Forry helped them to record a hugely impressive 12-point win over Roscommon in the first round of this year’s campaign.

The home side, who looked physically impressive and had several of last year’s team back on duty, started well into the breeze and struck good points through Ruadhán Henry and John Curran, but while 0-5 to 0-4 in favour of Mayo at the 15 minute mark would have been a happy state of affairs for the young Rossies, Mayo moved through the gears in the second quarter to lead by 0-13 to 0-6 at the interval.

