Gavin Cooney is captain fantastic as Éire Óg secure Clare SFC crown

Being embroiled in the lowest-scoring Clare SFC final in two decades was of little concern to Éire Óg, as they secured back-to-back titles in Cusack Park, Ennis.

Only seven days on from a heartbreaking late reverse in the hurling equivalent to neighbours Ballyea at the same venue, the Ennis side, backed by eight dual finalists, were determined to finish a historic season with silverware.

Leading from start to finish, they fully merited their second successive Jack Daly Cup as Gavin Cooney ultimately derailed Ennistymon’s cautious defensive wall.

Captain Cooney’s opening half brace sandwiched Ennistymon’s sole free from Brendy Rouine in the 20th minute at 0-3 to 0-1.

The decisive moment arrived seven minutes after the break when Cillian Rouine was superbly denied a goal by Éire Óg keeper Shane Daniels to protect his side’s enviable record of not conceding a single goal in the last two championships.

The holders responded with three of the next four points, two from Cooney, to carve out a five-point cushion entering the final 10 minutes – a margin only dented by injury-time consolation scores for cousins Sean and Brendy Rouine.​

Scorers:

Éire Óg: G Cooney 0-6 (4f, 2m); I Uqwueru, M McInerney (m), A McGrath 0-1 each.

Ennistymon: S Rouine (1m), B Rouine (2f) 0-2 each; C Rouine, S Rynne 0-1 each

TEAMS –

Éire Óg – S Daniels; R Lanigan, A Fitzgerald, M Doherty; C Russell, A McGrath, E O’Connor; D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, I Ugwueru, O Cahill; M McInerney, G Cooney, P Talty.

Subs: J Collins for Talty (44), C O’Halloran for McMahon (56), D Griffin for Cahill (63, inj)

Ennistymon – N Sexton; C McMahon, A Ralph, J Rouine; L Cotter, C Reilly, J Guyler; D McNamara, B Rouine; C Rouine, E Rouine, T Hogan; S Rynne, D Fitzgerald, S Rouine.

Subs: B McNamara for Hogan (HT), D Fahy for Cotter (41), L Healy for Guyler (48), R Barry for E. Rouine (53)

Ref – C Maguire (Wolfe Tones)