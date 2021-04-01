Gardaí are examining alleged breaches of Covid regulations following a training session involving Dublin GAA players.

Garda Headquarters has said that there are currently restrictions in place on training events and that, where potential breaches are identified, fines may be issued.

At least nine players were spotted at Innisfails' pitch in north Dublin for a dawn session on Wednesday morning.

In response to queries if the training session at the Innisfail Gaa club, Balgriffin, is under investigation, gardaí said they are “making inquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid Regulations.

Read More

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

“Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation.

“If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a Fixed Payment Notice may be issued where appropriate.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” the statement concluded.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers has said he is “disappointed” and “frustrated” to see photographs of a Dublin GAA training session.

Speaking this morning the Minister for Sport and the Gaeltacht told Newstalk: “It was very clear there could not be a return to intercounty training until the 19th of April.

“To see a training session in breach of the rules is extremely disappointing, and surprising”.

The minister said officials in the department of sport have been in contact with the GAA this morning “reflecting our disappointment and frustration with what has happened”.

“The GAA now need to investigate it and establish the facts and follow through”.

It comes as the GAA vowed to “pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and invoke any necessary disciplinary processes” in the wake of revelations in the Irish Independent that Dublin footballers engaged in a training session in breach of Covid 19 guidelines.

Earlier this week, the government had outlined plans to allow intercounty training to resume on April 19.

That development prompted the GAA to warn units that any breach of the ban on collective training before that date could put overall plans for a return “in serious jeopardy”.

And in a statement issued today, Croke Park chiefs made no secret of their anger.

“It is with frustration and extreme disappointment that the GAA acknowledges reports today of a potential breach of both our own Covid guidelines and those of the Government relating to the restrictions in place around team training,” read the GAA’s statement.

“Less than 48 hours ago, the Association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead.”

Meanwhile, former Mayo footballer, Alan Dillon TD has said: “An immediate investigation must take place and I believe it is up to Dessie Farrell and the Dublin management team to make a statement in relation to this breach of the public health guidelines. Innisfails GAA club must also clarify why training was allowed to take place on their grounds.

"It is particularly galling that this should take place mere days after a circular from the GAA made it clear that there should be no organised events or training.”

Read More

Online Editors