Gaps and goals galore: Why attack is the best form of defence in post-blanket era

There is something very strange at play in this year’s Allianz Football League. Strange in a good way – unless you’re a fully paid-up member of the Thou Shalt Not Pass Union of full-backs.

You can see it in the stats. You can see it in the spectacular goals scored; even the glaring chances passed up.

You can see it, too, in some of the defending – a cross between hapless and non-existent.

It may still be too early for definitive judgments, even more so in the unique context of an early-summer league coming after a marathon lockdown … yet you can’t ignore that after two rounds of fixtures, the scoring rates have shot through the roof.

Eight top-flight games have produced 24 goals and 244 points: this 316 total is up almost 26pc on the strike rate for 2020, while the increase compared to 2019 is more dramatic still – over 51pc higher.

None of the previous four years comes close. In 2017 the first eight Division 1 ties delivered 9-194 (221); in 2018 that had risen to 18-197 (251); in 2019 it had fallen sharply again to 9-182 (209); and in 2020 the eight-game tally stood at 15-206 (251).

True, you’re not comparing like with like: forwards will find scores easier to harvest in May than in the winter weather and boggy ground of late January/early February.

But it can’t all be about the state of our pitches; watching Monaghan plunder four goals past Donegal (when it should have been double that) and then watching Dublin do likewise against Kerry, you were left to wonder was it also a state of mind?

This came a week after the Clifford brothers had shared four goals for the Kingdom against Galway – and again, it should have been more.

It begs the question: are more and more top-tier teams casting off the last remnants of mass defence?

Donegal may not have invented the ‘blanket’ but they perfected it under Jim McGuinness, making their sieve-like resistance to Conor McCarthy et al all the more head-scratching.

But former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney has a fascinating theory on what is now unfolding.

“I think there’s something huge at play,” says Devenney, who believes that during this era of structured defence – “this horrible football,” as he calls it – “forwards had to get better and better in that they’d no space to work in. So our forwards have hit levels that we’ve never seen before. There are so many players able to kick scores from all over the pitch, particularly points from range.

“And what’s happened the actual defenders is they’ve got less good at being man-markers. One-on-one (standards) have dropped and dropped all around the country.

“Say, in my time, you’d the likes of Conor Gormley, Seán Marty Lockhart, Darren Fay, there were all these players you could rhyme off – serious man-markers.

“The game now has evolved. Everybody realises they have to get the attacking side of their game right, so they’re opening up and what’s happening is that defenders are exposed again. And because their man-to-man skills haven’t been relied on, now they’ve been left completely exposed.

“Back in the day, if I managed to beat Dessie Mone or a Seán Marty or a Paddy Christie, jeez I’m doing well. Now, two of Conor McCarthy’s goals against Donegal – he’d three men around him twice, and he still came out with the ball.”

Certainly, Declan Bonner’s CSI team will have a forensic field day sifting through the evidence. Likewise Peter Keane, as he ponders the ease with which Con O’Callaghan & Co unlocked his full-back line.

In both cases, sometimes all it took was one clever run and one perfectly weighted handpass.

And yet, first Donegal and then Kerry succeeded in forcing a draw: the former by scoring 1-20, the latter by shooting 1-18. Ultimately, they too were rewarded for their adventure.

In truth, this has been a recurring theme of early life in Division 1 South and its northern counterpart. In thrilling defiance of Ulster football’s grim stereotype, we’ve had scores galore instead of wars of attrition – not just in Donegal/Monaghan but also Tyrone/Armagh later on Saturday evening.

For all the caveats about Donegal’s threadbare tackling, McCarthy’s hat-trick contained the full box set: clever off-the-ball running, sharp acceleration and slithery evasion, a sublime dummy and three ice-cool finishes.

Yet if you were looking for Goal of the Week, the Monaghan man had stellar competition from a brace of thunderbolts – delivered by Donegal’s Michael Langan and Tyrone’s Peter Harte. Meanwhile, some minor consolation for Armagh in their Tyrone defeat came via Rian O’Neill’s sumptuous pass for Conor Turbitt: Assist of the Week by a distance.

This won’t stop defenders of the lost art asking where was all the marking? Devenney was taking stats for his match analysis in Ballybofey on Saturday, and says the game was 15 minutes old “before Donegal actually stopped a Monaghan player with the ball, and took the ball off him.”

Whereas Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath may come from the old school of archetypal full-backs, other Donegal backs such as Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Ryan McHugh are, in essence, attack-minded players.

“So, you’ve all these players who aren’t defenders, because the big thing is the interchange when you get up the pitch, you have to be able to finish,” says Devenney.

“You’ve this glut of superstar forwards who now will destroy any defender, one-on-one … now that the space has opened up, they are just making hay.”