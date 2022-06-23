Counties that are just focused on surviving are being left behind in an increasingly polarised approach to team preparations

November 2009 was a wet month. Wet to the extent that large parts of Galway were submerged. I left NUIG one Friday evening that November to head for Sligo. A journey that, through many backroads and diversions, took about four hours. The journey wasn’t made any easier by knowing what was ahead on arrival.

Kevin Walsh had a tried-and-tested pre-season template. November Friday nights meant Curry GAA’s soft back pitch and 4x1km runs with a roll call of finish times after each.

Luckily on this night the floodlights failed shortly into our first gallop.

Happy days, home to the couch and out of the bitter cold. Or . . . keep warm in a small corner for a few minutes while the keys for the pitch of Tubbercurry GAA club were secured. Twenty minutes later we were in our cars for the 10-minute journey to restart our session. Surprisingly, it hadn’t got any warmer or more humid.



“To win just once

That would be enough”

On nights like that you cling to any crumb of comfort for a little bit of short-term motivation. What better chorus to repeat given the man on the whistle had done just that and more for the Saw Doctors and their Galway brethren.

“To win just once is their desire”

As 15 Tailteann Cup teams and eight Sam Maguire teams currently find themselves out of 2022 action the thoughts of many players will turn to the 2023 season. A strong pre-season incorporating plenty of bleak November nights will be at the forefront of these thoughts.

So, what happens next?

The answer to this is probably the difference between a county maximising its resources – a progressive county – and a county which is happy to meander along dreaming of better days – a drifting county.

“To never have considered losing

As if to win is by your choosing”

From the mid-noughties to middle of the last decade a small overachieving band of football counties got their act together. I will term these the progressive counties for the purposes of this piece. Some were pace-setters. Others responded by utilising large followings to pull together the necessary financial and human resources to match the breakaway. A small few showed some innovation.

In this band of progressive counties I would include Dublin, Mayo, Kerry, Tyrone, Donegal, Roscommon, Monaghan, Clare, Galway and Mayo. Membership of this elite is not in all cases virtuous; some were laggards given the population and GAA history they were bestowed.

A few of these counties have been blessed with the foresight to make process-orientated changes to ensure sustainable progress. See Dublin appointing John Costello as CEO to act outside the political minefield of county board officialdom.

Others have been lucky enough to appoint transformative people who have imposed the standards required. See Jim McGuinness in Donegal or Colm Collins in Clare. This person-reliant progress is not as sustainable.

“For those who’ve lost their guile and nerve”

For the most part I would include all other counties in the ‘drifting counties’ category. Underachieving for the most part, bar the odd exceptional result or temporary outlier such as Kieran McGeeney’s Kildare (see also unsustainable person-driven change above).

This is a broad overview and ignores some, such as Derry, who have very recently been stirred into action. It is a varied group. Ranging from large counties with great traditions to smaller counties who would always struggle, but not to the extent they have in the last decade.

“So come all ye full-time small-town heroes

Cast away your inbred fears of

Standing out from all the rest

The cynics and the pessimists”

What happens in the majority of drifting counties post a championship exit? Initially, nothing. Radio silence. “Lads need space”, some will lazily proffer. This is bad.

Consider initially an important equation. Crudely, take their season as January to June.

Variable 1: Duration = 6 months. For this six-month period the already less than efficiently developed players are most likely exposed to a lower standard of coaching than those in the progressive counties.

Variable 2: standard of coaching (x).

Duration (6) x standard of coaching (x) = individual and team performance (6x)

Next, there may be murmurings on the future of management. The drifting county board may be happy to let this sit and play out as it will – they do not need the hassle or, likely, expense of recruiting a replacement. Players return to their clubs, club fixtures in a drifting county are most likely not organised in a way to maximise games and ensure a high standard that will improve current or future inter county players.

September or October comes and a management are appointed or reappointed. The club season is well advanced. Four months of opportunities for identifying new talent and working on refining intricacies with the current squad have been missed.

For the most part the players will not have the intrinsic motivation to seek out, pay for, and execute their own summer S&C work. Work that is required in addition to the standard club training.

This means that six months of S&C work to June are then lost during three-to-five months of relatively reduced training. The following pre-season is then spent catching up on the lost progress from June.

The typical player in the drifting county returns to inter-county pre-season much the same player and athlete he was the previous pre-season. Sprinting to standstill.

“Bare your soul for all to find

An honest heart, an open mind”

What happens in the progressive county? The week following championship concluding, the players and backroom team meet. An analysis of the season-ending game is completed to ensure all opportunities to improve are captured. The open-minded management team showcase their growth mindset by asking all players to complete end-of-season surveys. This gathers positive and, importantly, negative feedback from all players giving everyone a voice. These improvement opportunities are compiled, and an action list identified.

Quickly consider here the aforementioned equation. Except the variables are bigger numbers.

Duration (8) x standard of coaching (x2) = individual and team performance (8x2)

And the players are already starting from a higher base.

If management are moving on, the progressive county board will ensure players have access to S&C advice at a minimum. A management team remaining in situ will ensure that players are all given bespoke S&C, tactical and skill aspects to work on alongside their club sessions.

Club players with potential will be contacted to work on some of these aspects to ensure they are ready if given a chance in the inter-county squad later that year. Management will divide resources to attend every club game possible to ensure any hidden gems, dips in individuals’ form or novel tactical approaches are brought back to the county’s knowledge bank.

Similar to a high-interest bank account, players arrive back for pre-season ready to make compound improvements on the physical, technical and tactical progress achieved in previous seasons.

The effect of this compounding cannot be understated for player and team development and is evident in the small elite that has developed in Gaelic football.

“Time is passing so come on

And face the ball, the game is on”

Now, as a game, Gaelic football must face the reality that the above scenario has been occurring for over a decade plus. On both extremities. Extreme progress and extreme drifting.

We then question why we have large and growing gulfs in standards between teams and players. Trace this back to a vibrant period in the noughties for a comparison, before a small few counties really got their house in order. A period when Laois, Westmeath and Sligo all won provincial titles, Fermanagh, Louth and Limerick were pipped in finals and Wexford contested an All-Ireland semi-final.

To win just once would never be enough for any inter-county player. This is indisputable. But, it is a good short-term mantra that if adopted by all stakeholders in the county would help ensure a more equitable game and provincial championships in the future.

For many county board officials, subconsciously, the mantra has become ‘to exist just once’.

Get all the club games played, keep the finances in check and let somebody else worry about growing the game and ensuring a vibrant future for supporters and players.

* * * * *

On a side note. A few weeks back I mentioned the enjoyment I got from hurling man/woman apportioning the blame for a first ever poor hurling game on the lack of atmosphere at a half-full Croke Park.

Last weekend I had to laugh when one of hurling’s greatest advocates Tommy Walsh apportioned the blame for a lacklustre quarter-final in Thurles on the fact the game was on a Saturday and not a Sunday.

Top-class hurling propaganda. He gets a further, very well-deserved, bualadh bos for his Love Island/Hurling Quarter-final analogy in the pre-game build-up.

PS: We won’t mention to hurling man/woman, and definitely not Tommy Walsh, that a quarter-full Croke Park produced two great football games last weekend! And many of the greatest GAA games in recent history have been football games, on a Saturday. Football needs a Tommy Walsh.