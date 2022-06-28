Galway’s Seán Kelly set to be cleared for semi-final

Seán Kelly looks set to be cleared to play the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry despite picking up a red card after the melee in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

The Galway captain and Aidan Nugent, one of Armagh’s joint-captains, were singled out by referee David Coldrick and red-carded when the players re-emerged for extra-time.

It was suggested that their captaincy may have led to their dismissals as a symbolic act but there is no allowance in rule for such a course in action and ‘contribution to a melee’ is thought to have been the reason.

But there may be acknowledgement that they were identified in error and that would lay out a strong case for any proposed suspension to be overturned. Both players would still have to seek a hearing but there is no video evidence to support any case for penalties against either player to stick.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is expected to convene today to establish what additional penalties are merited but with disciplinary cases taken against Stefan Campbell and Nugent falling down in April at a Central Appeals Committee (CAC) meeting because there were no specifics around what they did to ‘contribute to a melee,’ the options may be narrow to the CCCC.

The member of the extended Armagh squad facing eye-gouging claims against Damien Comer is likely to find out the scale of his proposed suspension in the coming days.

Meanwhile, there are no plans to assign dressing-rooms to opponents on either side of Croke Park in the wake of Sunday’s game, despite calls to do so.

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill said yesterday it would be a practical thing to do.

“In my time as GAA president I made a huge effort to clear the sidelines, I had it down to one manager and one runner on the sideline. I think that’s more than enough,” he said on RTÉ.

“I really think we have to get to grips with this situation. We’d a situation in Croke Park yesterday where we had excellent dressing-rooms on both sides of the field; we could have used one for either team in the first game, one for either team in the second game, and avoided this.”