A horror injury to Paul Conroy took the gloss of Galway's first Championship win over Kerry since 1965.

Galway's Paul Conroy set for lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering horror leg break

The Tribesmen ran out 1-13 to 1-10 winners but the winning margin probably flattered the Kingdom because Kevin Walsh's men were guilty of some wayward shooting.

There was a six-minute delay in the opening half after Conroy and Kerry's Sean O'Shea slid for the ball and collided accidentally. Conroy was removed via a stretcher.

It has been confirmed that the midfielder suffered a double-leg break and is facing a very lengthy rehabilitation period.

Earlier this year, Conroy was forced off during Galway's Connacht quarter-final win over Mayo when he received a blow to the face from Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor.

"Paul is a massive warrior for us. He's tough and I'm hoping that news isn't as you say, but if it is, we'll look after him," Walsh told RTE Sport after the game.

"Our thoughts are with him because he puts everything into it."

Online Editors