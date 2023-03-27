Galway’s conviction about how they defended when the temperature rose bodes well for what comes next

Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-14

Galway's Johnny Heaney has a shot on goal saved by Tom O’Sullivan and Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys

Galway are getting used to coming out on the right side of these cagey battles. Or at least not coming out on the wrong side.