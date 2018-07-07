Galway write brilliant letter to FIFA requesting that World Cup final is pushed back to accommodate Super 8s clash

After recent battles between counties and Croke Park over fixture issues, Galway have taken things one step further with a letter to FIFA 'formally requesting' that the World Cup final kick off time be moved back.

Galway have shared their brilliant letter on social media, addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, where they ask football's governing body to move their showpiece final from 4pm on July 15 to 6pm in order to accommodate the supporters attending the Tribesmen's Super 8s clash with Kerry at Croke Park.

The clash between the Munster and Connacht champions is fixed for 4pm also, so fans who want to watch both games will be left disappointed.

In a bid for compromise, Galway have asked that FIFA delay kick off by two hours, with the added advantage that the World Cup final will be wrapped up in time for people to enjoy The Sunday Game that night.

"Gianni, a chara," the letter reads.

"I write to formally request that you consider delaying the kick-off in your final on Sunday week, from 4pm to 6pm. As it stands your final clashes with Galway v Kerry in the All-Ireland senior football quarter-final phase 1, which will throw in at Croke Park at 4pm and will finish at 5.25pm, with no extra- time to be played.

"If this clash is not addressed by FIFA then your worldwide audience will be diminished as many supporters will give priority to attending and watching the Galway v Kerry game.

"An additional advantage for delaying your kick-off to 6pm is that even if the game goes to extra-time and a penalty shoot-out, your game will still be finished in time for the Sunday Game at 9.30pm."

