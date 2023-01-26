Galway without three key players for League opener against Mayo

Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry in action against John Daly, left, and Kieran Molloy of Galway in last year's All-Ireland final

Galway will be without at least three players who saw action in last year's All-Ireland final for their league opener against Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night.

Corofin defender Kieran Molloy is facing a long recovery after damaging his ACL in his knee while on club duty while Finnian O Laoi from An Spideal has relocated to Australia. Tribe boss Padraic Joyce must also plan without All Star corner-back Liam Silke who has been working as a doctor in New Zealand since shortly after their defeat to Kerry.

“The only one who won’t be committing is Liam Silke," Joyce told the Tuam Herald. "It looks like he is going to be (staying) in New Zealand for the year, so we won’t be having him which is a big loss to us.

“I know Mayo lost a few players, but I think Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy are a bigger loss to us. I don’t think people understand or realise the importance of Molloy last year for us. He can play anywhere and he’s a big, big loss to is.

“In fairness to Kieran, he’s working extremely hard. Knowing him, he’ll probably defy logic and be back quicker than he should be.”

Two more who played in the defeat to Kerry last July are also doubts for the clash. All Star midfielder Cillian McDaid is rated as '50-50' to be fit for the game while the reigning Young Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn has been struggling with a groin issue that has kept him out of Sigerson cup action with UL.

Kevin McStay takes charge of Mayo for the first time in the league as they face into life without Lee Keegan and AFL man Oisin Mullin.