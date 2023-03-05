Galway v Monaghan, Allianz Football League Division 1: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce has no issue with the appointment of Seán Hurson as the referee for the All-Ireland Final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

AN interesting Allianz Football League Division 1 duel between two young managers who wore the county boots longer than most. Pádraig Joyce is a treasure in Galway's Hall of Fame, while Vinny Corry is highly respected among the Farney hills.

He made his Ulster SFC debut back in 2003. He took over as Monaghan boss from the Banty McEnaney. And they have won their last two games, at home to Donegal and at home to Roscommon.

They are on four points. The same number as Galway, who left Letterkenny with a draw last week. Joyce was happy with the point, but not the performance.

He led them to last year's All-Ireland final. They pushed Kerry to within four points. Monaghan's other away fixture saw them lose to Kerry.

What time is throw-in?

It throws-in at Pearse Stadium, Salthill at 12.45.

Where can I watch it?

There's a deferred showing on TG4 at 4.50pm.

What the coaches say:

Pádraig Joyce (Galway): "We are doing ok. Lads are getting game-time. But we are mid-table, so we are not safe yet. It's a very tight League. There's no bad teams in Division 1. We'll have it all to do against Monaghan."

Vinny Corry (Monaghan): "Connacht hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Ulster teams this season. The boys dug in against Roscommon, especially late on as Roscommon came hard at us. We'll take the learnings from that and prepare as well as we can."

Predicted score:

Galway 1-10 Monaghan 0-9