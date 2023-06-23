Galway v Mayo: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

James Carr of Mayo shoots, under pressure from Eoghan Kelly, 2 and Neil Mulcahy of Galway Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The knock-out stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship starts this weekend with Galway and Mayo facing off in a preliminary quarter-final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Pearse Stadium in Galway with a 3.00pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown RTE 2 and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

From the fresh formula catching a ‘moving-day’ break to Stephen Cluxton’s clean sheets, there has been much to digest from the new group stages of the football championship as Colm Keys examines, while Dick Clerkin explains what the Mayo footballers have in common with Rory McIlroy.

On the latest Throw-In Football show, Dick Clerkin and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery to discuss a day of drama from the final games of the round robin series.

We finally got the excitement we’d been waiting for with every group having a twist and the majority of games coming down to missed frees in injury time.

Dublin and Kerry are through but one of Galway or Mayo will be missing out on the last eight and anything could still happen.

What are the odds?

There’s not much between the sides with Galway slight favourites at 10/11 with Mayo 6/5 and the draw after 70 minutes is 13/2.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Pádraic Joyce and Kevin McStay on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.