Galway to assess fitness key duo Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty after victory over Westmeath

Shane Walsh of Galway in action against Jonathan Lynan of Westmeath during the All-Ireland SFC round two win over Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar

Galway will assess the fitness of attacking pair Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty this week after they maintained their 100pc championship record this season in Mullingar on Saturday.

Pádraic Joyce’s side are the only team in the Sam Maguire race with a perfect championship record after winning their province along with the opening two rounds in the group stage.

However, that win came at a price with Finnerty forced off after just eight minutes while Walsh eventually limped to the sideline in the second half having looked like he was carrying a knock since the interval.

Tomo Culhane also appeared to picked up a bang as they eventually ran out eight point winners with the game’s defining moment coming when Ray Connellan was sent off on a second yellow card on 53 minutes.

From there, Galway kicked nine of the game’s last ten points.

“Westmeath deserve huge credit,” Joyce said afterwards. “They controlled the game for maybe 40-45 minutes and our lads probably played into their hands a little bit but in the end delighted to get away with a win here.

"Eight points probably flatters us a little bit but at the same time probably had four or five good goal chances that we didn’t take so we could have been probably ahead at half-time.

"Full credit to Westmeath, they were set up really well. I watched them last week and they pushed Armagh all the way and probably would have won the game only for a lucky goal so we knew it was going to be tough and any time you win away from home in the Championship you’re doing well so we’ll take it.”

While a question mark remains over Walsh and Finnerty, there was good news for the Galway squad.

Seán Mulkerrin made the Galway bench for the first time in over a year after shattering his knee cap while Kieran Molloy is also edging back to fitness after a cruciate injury.

Galway face Armagh in a fortnight’s time, a repeat of last year’s tempestuous All-Ireland quarter-final, and know a draw will be enough to guarantee top spot in the group and a bye to the quarter-final.

“He (Mulkerrin) got his injury in January last year. He’s back in training and we would have liked to get a few minutes into him there today but it didn’t really suit the ground,” said Joyce.

"It was probably too hard but he is pushing hard, as is Kieran Molloy and those lads. It’s great for the squad.”

“(Molloy) is good. He got the all clear at his last meeting so he needs to get sharpness. He is involved in most of the training but there is an awful difference in coming back from injury in June where the pace of the game has gone so high and they have to catch up.

"We see Cillian McDaid there when he came back, it took him a couple of weeks to get going, so I’m sure the lads will be the same.”

For the second week in succession, Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan saw his side deliver a creditable performance against more lauded opponents, though just as they did against Armagh, they left with nothing.

And Dolan questioned whether Westmeath should have had a free in the build up to Connellan’s crucial second yellow card.

“I believe anyway it was a free in on Senan Baker looking at it the ball was turned over Galway come down the pitch we lost Ray Connellan and that was it really,” Dolan said.

“When it went down to 14 men with the power that they had it proved very difficult because the lads had put in a massive effort to that point.

"So I suppose a swing like that is massive in a game when you are playing a team fighting for an All Ireland final or vying to win the All Ireland. That’s just the way it goes and that is the level we are playing at.

“But it is disappointing you see it last week Hez (John Heslin) was fouled too and Fergal Kelly missed that.

"And I feel anyway some of the decisions are going against us a little bit for whatever reason, but they are two examples of where I felt we should have got frees.

"And at this level … you’d expect to get them frees to be honest, good referees.”

Westmeath’s season is still alive but know that to progress they must beat Tyrone

“We just have to regroup during the week and see how the bodies are. It’s a great opportunity we are playing Tyrone who won the All-Ireland two years ago with great players … we’re hoping that game decides the group in terms of the last spot,” he said.