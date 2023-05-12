Galway survive late Leitrim comeback to maintain winning Connacht MFC streak

Galway 4-8 Leitrim 1-13

Galway survived a late Leitrim onslaught to finish their Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Championship group stage campaign with maximum points.

Alan Glynn’s side looked in control when they led 3-8 to 0-6 after 44 minutes but Leitrim kicked six points without reply to reduce the gap to four points.

Honeyman broke through to rattle the net in the 61st minute to slash Galway’s lead to a solitary point. However, from the resulting passage of play Galway countered at pace with Charlie Cox offloading to Mikey Mulryan to bury an effort to the roof of the net as Galway survived.

Galway had already secured top spot and booked their place in the Connacht final prior to throw in. Meanwhile, Leitrim were out of contention for a semi final spot but they can be encouraged by their gutsy display in Tuam Stadium.

Opening half goals from Ross Coen and Charlie Cox helped Galway lead 2-5 to 0-5 at half time. Sean Walsh grabbed Galway’s third goal in the 34th minute as Galway looked set to canter home.

Leitrim produced a gutsy finish but it wasn’t enough as Galway will face either Roscommon or Mayo in the Connacht final on May 26.

Scorers – Galway: M Mulryan and C Cox (1f) 1-1 each, R Coen and S Walsh 1-0 each, C Mulhern 0-3 (1f), B O’Malley, O Kelly and J Heneghan 0-1 each. Leitrim:P. Honeyman 1-6 (5f), S. Carolan-Morris 0-3 (2f, 1 ’45), J Kelly 0-2, R. O’Rourke and S Bohan 0-1 each.

Galway:C. Walsh; V. Gill, C. McNally, S. O’Flynn; B. O’Malley, R. Coen, S. Rhattigan; O. Kelly, R. Walkin; C. Mulhern, J. Heneghan, C. McDonagh; C. Cox, S. Walsh, M. Mulryan. Subs:D Fitzmaurice for Walsh (41), E Moran for O’Flynn (47), A Moclair for McDonagh (49), F Ó Conghaile for Heneghan (55), J. Murphy for Walkin (57).

Leitrim:S Carolan-Morris; F Cullen, O Foley, E McNamara; D Wisley, D Gardiner, K Russell; C McLoughlin, D Greenan; B McBride, J. Gilheaney, A. Gethins; B. Keaney, R. O’Rourke, P. Honeyman. Subs:A. Gardiner for Wisley (41), S. Bohan for Keaney (41). J. McNamee for Gethins (41), J. Kelly for O’Rourke (47), C. Reynolds for McBride (47).

Referee: D. Corcoran (Mayo).