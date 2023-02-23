Galway star Damien Comer expected to return for league duel with Kerry

Damien Comer is understood to be hopeful of returning at the tail end of Galway’s Division NFL 1 campaign with his knee injury not as bad as first feared and unlikely to cause any long-term damage.

Comer was stretchered off in Galway’s defeat to Roscommon earlier this month with panic in the aftermath that he may have suffered the curse of the cruciate, but the All-Star forward is already on the road to recovery.

The Annaghdown powerhouse is believed to have attended the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry earlier this week to see a specialist and the 29-year-old is said to be walking without any discomfort as he plots his return from strained ligament damage.

News of Comer’s fitness boost will be music to the ears of Tribe boss Pádraic Joyce with the powerful full-forward possibly returning in time to appear in their final league game against Kerry at the end of March.

Providing that there are no setbacks between now and then, Comer should be primed for the business end of the season with last year’s All-Ireland SFC finalists facing off against either Mayo or Roscommon on April 23 in a Connacht SFC semi-final.

In another boost for Joyce, Shane Walsh is also back from his travels having left Ireland just days after helping Kilmacud Crokes secure All-Ireland SFC club success against Glen on January 22.

The All-Star attacker is not expected to feature against Donegal in Letterkenny this Sunday, however, but their round five clash at home to Monaghan the following week could see his first appearance in a Galway shirt since his man of the match display in their All-Ireland final loss to Kerry last July.