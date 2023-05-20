Galway see off challenge of 14-man Tyrone in All-Ireland SFC series clash

Galway 0-16 Tyrone 0-13

Johnny Heaney of Galway in action against Cormac Quinn of Tyrone during the All-Ireland SFC series match at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Connacht champions Galway just about did enough to see off the challenge of a Tyrone side who played three quarters of the match with 14 men.

The dismissal of Frank Burns at the end of the opening quarter tilted the game in Galway’s favour but Tyrone dug in and pushed them all the way.

Galway had an edge before the dismissal and while they maintained that for the remainder of the match they didn’t put the game away and left themselves open to a later Tyrone rally.

However, the Galway defence did enough to ensure a winning start to the series in a game played in very wet conditions at the Salthill venue.

Galway led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the end of an eventful opening half which saw Tyrone reduced to 13 men at one stage in a game where outbursts of heavy rain made the surface slippery.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-3 apiece after 12 minutes after a lively opening, with Shane Walsh landing a couple of points from play and Johnny Heaney also finding the target for Galway as they enjoyed the backing of the breeze.

Tyrone kept in touch with Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan and Cormac Quinn kicking good points before Cillian McDaid went forward to score and Walsh landed a free from 40 metres to lead by 0-5 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter.

But then Tyrone wing-forward Burns was sent off for clumsy high challenge which caught Galway defender Jack Glynn in the face after 18 minutes.

Paul Conroy extended Galway’s lead and then after Ian Burke picked up a yellow card for a high tackle on Peter Harte, Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan was black-carded for dissent.

Tyrone kept their shape well while down to 13 men and only conceded a point in that time when Peter Cooke picked off a good effort.

Tyrone finished the half well with McCurry converting a free to cut the gap to three at the interval.

Tyrone outscored Galway by 0-3 to 0-1 in the opening eleven minutes of the second-half with Mattie Donnelly, McCurry and Canavan finding the range, cutting the gap to the minimum after Cooke fisted over an effort for Galway.

Efforts from Walsh and Matthew Tierney extended Galway’s lead to 0-10 to 0-7 at the end of the third quarter.

The sides exchanged points three times in the next seven minutes with Conroy, McDaid and Rob Finnerty scoring for the Tribesmen, while Tyrone kept in touch with efforts from McCurry, Conor Meyler and Harte to leave it 0-13 to 0-10 with ten minutes remaining.

Tyrone twice got the gap down to two but each time Galway responded with a score to take a goal lead into five minutes of stoppage time and Walsh made it safe with his sixth point and while McCurry got the gap back to three again in the dying moments, they never looked like getting the goal to draw the match.

Scorers – Galway: S Walsh 0-6 (0-4f), P Cooke 0-2, P Conroy 0-2, C McDaid 0-2, J Heaney 0-1, M Tierney 0-1, D Comer 0-1, R Finnerty 0-1. Tyrone:D McCurry 0-7 (0-5f), D Canavan 0-2f, C Meyler 0-1, P Harte 0-1, C Quinn 0-1, M Donnelly 0-1.

Galway:C Gleeson; J Glynn, S Kelly, J McGrath; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, J Maher; M Tierney, J Heaney, P Cooke; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh. Subs:C Sweeney for Glynn (19), R Finnerty for McHugh (35+3), T Culhane for Burke (half-time), C Hernon for Maher (50).

Tyrone:N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, C Quinn, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, J Oguz; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: S O’Donnell for Oguz (50), N Devlin for O’Neill (57), K McGeary for O’Donnell (57-59, blood), M McGleenan for McNamee (66), R Canavan for D Canavan (70).

Referee:David Gough (Meath).