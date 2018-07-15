Galway blew the race for the 2018 All-Ireland championship wide open with a sensational victory over hot favourites Kerry in the first round of the Group 1 fixtures in the Super 8s.

Galway score their first Championship win over Kerry since 1965 to blow their Super 8s group wide open

It was Galway's first championship victory for the Kingdom since the 1965 All-Ireland final and they are now in pole position to qualify for their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2001. They meet Kildare in Newbridge next Sunday when a win will almost certainly put them into the last four.

As a spectacle the game was a huge disappointment particularly the first half in which neither side was prepared to take any risks. The contest finally opened up after the break, though for a long period it looked as if Galway's wayward shooting would betray their ambitions.

But Kerry's problems were even more profound despite the excellence of David Clifford who was the game's highest scorer with a 1-5 return. They were effectively overrun in the middle third of the field as they repeatedly failed to secure primary possession from Shane Murphy's re-starts in the final quarter.

The introduction of Adrian Varley had a significant influence as he kicked two key points at the business end of the contest and a goal from another substitute Patrick Sweeney in the fourth minute of stoppage time sealed a famous win.

Clifford did score 1-1 in the time remaining which as well as putting a better on the scoreboard might ultimately prove very important if placing in the group are decided on scoring difference.

The take-home message from Croke Park, however, is that Kerry's kids are not quite ready to deliver on the big stage yet.

Eamon Fitzmaurice's decision to introduce four of the old guard Anthony Maher, Donnchadh Walsh, Barry John Keane and Mark Griffin late in the second half underlines this view.

As the mist descended on Croke Park, the floodlights were on from the start and most of the first half resembled a slow motion game of field chess as the two sides probed for openings. In truth it was awful to watch.

The match-ups were fascinating with Jason Foley and Brian O' Beaglaoich marking Damien Comer and Shane Walsh respectively while at the other end Declan Kyne, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh and Eoghan Kerin – who replaced David Wynne – policed David Clifford, Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue respectively.

The finishing of both sides left a lot to be desired as Galway kicked four wides in the opening quarter and also dropped two shots short while Kerry hit three wides.

Galway had edged 3-2 ahead when there was was a six minute delay after Sean O'Shea and Paul Conroy clashed accidentally in the middle of the field and the latter had to be removed by stretcher with a suspected broken leg. He was replaced by Peter Cooke,

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy was off target with three of his re-starts whereas Ruairi Lavelle found his colleagues with all but one his his kick-outs, Indeed, he repeatedly gave his side wonderful attacking option which they proceeded to squander.

David Clifford's second point of an utterly forgettable first half levelled the tie before a converted 45 from goalkeeper Shane Murphy restored Kerry's lead.

The scoring rate improved in the eight minutes of injury time with Damien Comer opening his account after a Shane Walsh shot dropped short in the 37th minute – it was Galway's first score since the end of the first quarter.

Paul Geaney replied for Kerry but Galway finished a long half on a more positive note when their best forward Ian Burke won a free which Walsh converted and the Connacht champions then scored the best point of the half.

Eoghan Kerin began the move deep in his own half with a brilliant interception and although Kerry's Jack Barry showed down the momentum of the attack with a cynical foul, Galway still managed to work the ball through the phases before Comer found Burke who slotted over to give his side a deserved 0-6; 0-5 advantage at the break.

In the end Galway recorded just two more wides than Kerry (8-6) but Galway's chances were far more clear-cut with Eamonn Brannigan, Michael Daly – who replaced Barry McHugh – and Shane Walsh all recording two each.

One suspects that Galway wouldn't be too concerned at the lack of entertainment for the official attendance of 30,740.

In their four previous championship clashes against Kerry in Croke Park they conceded more than 20 points, so restricting them to five in the first half represented a decent shift and they have a habit of opening up in the second half.

Brian O Beagloaich who had trouble containing Ian Burke in the first half was replaced at half time by Tom O'Sullivan and the Munster champions were level within 43 seconds of the restart when Paul Geaney stroked over a marvellous effort.

The influential Ian Burke set up Sean Kelly for a 39th minute point but as the tempo of the game finally increased David Clifford's third point levelled the contest for the eighth time after 50 minutes.

But the scoreline didn't do justice to Galway's effort; they put ferocious pressure on Shane Murphy's re-starts. But as in the first half their finishing let them down as Gareth Bradshaw, Damien Comer, Peter Cooke and Johnny Heaney all squandered decent chances.

They were struggling to get their scorers on the ball but Shane Walsh gave them them a deserved lead in the 55th minute but Kerry always looked likely to reply and but for a slip Paul Murphy would have been clear on goal soon afterwards.

The excellent Sean Kelly set up Galway corner back Declan Kyne for Galway tenth point in the 57th minute to give them a two point lead for the first time.

There followed a break in play after referee Barry Cassidy was alerted by one of his umpires to an off the ball incident.

Killian Young who had been booked in the first half was deemed the guilty party after a clash with Ian Burke and he was sent on the hour mark.

Shane Murphy missed his second long distance free and ironically, even though they had an extra man, Galway miscued their next kick out and eventually David Clifford – whose scores were keeping Kerry in the game – kicked his fourth point from play to leave the minimum between the sides again.

As the tension mounted a point from Galway substitute Adrian Varley left two between the sides again. In a last throw of the dice Kerry boss Eamon Fitzmaurice introduced three experienced substitutes, Donnchadh Walsh, Barry John Keane and Mark Griffin, while Galway surprisingly withdrew Damien Comer.

But Varley's second point after another mis-directed Kerry kickout increased Galway lead to three points. With Galway now totally dominating the Kerry re-starts they made it a four point game when Kerry's Ton O'Sullivan gave away a silly free with a push into the back of Ian Burke and Shane Walsh converted.

Three minutes into injury time Galway lost defender Eoghan Kerin to a second yellow and Tom Flynn to a black card, but they wrapped up their most famous win in Croke Park since beating Meath in the 2001 All-Ireland final with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time.

Kerry surrendered possession deep in the Galway half. Shane Walsh and then Eamon Brannigan cut through a ragged Kerry defence before off loading to substitute Patrick Sweeney who goaled at the second attempt to give Galway a seven point lead.

Mindful that scoring difference might eventually decide which two teams advance to the semi-final Kerry pressed forward during the remainder of the contest and the youngest player on the field David Clifford hit 1-1 to improve their scoring difference.

But the reality facing the Kingdom is that they have to beat Monaghan in Clones next Sunday in to stay in the race for Sam.

Kerry: S Murphy (0-1, 1 45); J Foley, P Crowley, B O Beaglaoich; P Murphy, K Young, G White; D Moran, J Barry; K McCarthy (0-1) , S O'Shea, S O'Brien (0-1), D Clifford (1-5, 1f), P Geaney (0-2), J O'Donoghue. Subs: T O'Sullivan for O Beaglaoich ht; A Maher for Barry 47m; M Burns for O'Donoghue 51m, Donnchadh Walsh for O'Shea 65m; BJ Keane for K McCarthy 65m; M Griffin for J Foley 65m

Galway: R Lavelle; D Kyne (0-1), S A O'Ceallaigh, E Kerin; C Sweeney, G Bradshaw, S Kelly (0-1); P Conroy (0-1), T Flynn; E Brannigan, M Daly, J Heaney; I Burke (0-2), D Comer (0-1), S Walsh (0-5, 4f). Subs: P Cooke for Conroy 25m, A Varley (0-2) for Daly 55m, G O'Donnell for Bradshaw 64m; P Sweeney (1-0) for Comer 65m, J Duane for T Flynn (BC) 70 +4; F Burke for Ian Burke 70 + 6

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

