Galway run riot against Leitrim to book place in Connacht final

Galway ran riot in the second half in Salthill to secure their place in the Connacht final at the end of this month.

Save for the opening 20 minutes when Andy Moran’s Leitrim traded blows with the Tribesmen, Galway were in complete control here. They ran in 4-8 in the second half to Leitrim’s four points. And when former Athlone Town man Patrick Kelly rammed in the first of his two goals shortly after the break, the game was all but done.

For Leitrim, there were echoes of last year's 24 point hammering at the hands of Mayo. The margin this time around was one short of that as their early exertions took their toll and Galway cruised home.

The visitors were game early on and led after nine minutes when Ciaran Cullen put them 0-2 to 0-1 up. And for the opening 20 minutes or so, the sides exchanged scores. Leitrim’s first score came off a long direct delivery and it’s a tactic they employed in the first half to mixed results. But on 21 minutes and playing into the breeze, Leitrim were just a point in arrears after Conor Dolan steered over a point.

However, Galway took control from there. Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid gave an exhibition on point taking in the first half and their ability to float scores over with the breeze saw them land five points between them in the opening 35 minutes. And despite doing little wrong, Leitrim conceded seven of the last eight points of the half as Galway's superiority began to tell as Padraic Joyce’s side took a 0-12 to 0-5 lead in at the break.

On the restart, Kelly struck for his first goal and from there it was only a matter of how much Galway would win by. A good day at the office for Joyce where he got 4-2 off the bench and had 12 different scorers but stiffer tests lie ahead, starting with Roscommon on May 29.

SCORERS – Galway: P Kelly 2-1, S Walsh 0-6 (5f), C McDaid, R Finnerty (1m) 0-3 each, N Daly, O Gallagher 1-0 each, P Conroy 0-2, D Conneely, M Tierney, J Daly, J Heaney, F O Laoi 0-1 each.

Leitrim: R O’Rourke (1f), K Beirne 0-2 each, C Cullen, T Prior, R O’Rourke (1m), D Wrynn, C Dolan 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, M Tierney; F O Laoi, D Comer, C McDaid; J Heaney, R Finnerty, S Walsh

SUBS: J McGrath for Silke (BS 8-11), Patrick Kelly for O Laoi (BS 28-ht), Patrick Kelly for McHugh (HT), O Gallagher for Heaney (49), N Daly for Tierney (50), T Culhane for Comer (58), D Connely for Conroy (60).

Leitrim: B Flynn; C Reynolds, P Maguire, M Diffley; S Quinn, D Casey, D Brien; D Wrynn, P Dolan; C Dolan, M Plunkett, C Cullen, Ryan O’Rourke, S Moran, Riordan O’Rourke

SUBS: T Prior for Cullen (33), K Beirne for S Moran (HT), D McGovern for Dolan (43), C McGloin for Quinn (47), E Sweeney for Plunkett (58).

Referee: P Faloon (Down)