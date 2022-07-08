Galway overcome Mayo to claim Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor football title

Galway joint-captains Jack Lonergan, left, and Éanna Monaghan lift the Tom Markham Cup after their side's victory in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final win over Mayo at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For the first time since 2007, Galway were crowned Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football champions as they turned the tables on Mayo and reversed the result of their two Connacht championship meetings earlier this Summer.

Defensive superiority had been the hallmark of Mayo’s provincial wins, as they restricted Galway to 0-7 and 0-4 in those two games, but last night it was Galway who had outstanding performers in their own half of the field.

Alan Glynn’s side produced their best display of the year with Tomás Farthing outstanding at corner back in front of a raucous Hyde Park crowd of 12,789, while Cillian Trayers at centre back and Kyle Gilmore in goal were also central to the win.

Although they failed to find the net despite creating a host of chances, albeit none as clearcut as the opportunities that Mayo forwards Ronan Clarke and Niall Hurley had saved, Galway looked far more dangerous than a Mayo side that kicked only one point from play in the second half.

Colm Costello and Éanna Monaghan combined for nine points as the pair produced some quality strikes to keep distance between the sides throughout the contest.

Despite trailing by a point midway through the opening half after two beautiful James Maheady efforts, Galway outscored their arch rivals by 0-7 to 0-1 between the 20th and 40th minute, and although Mayo’s joint captain Ronan Clarke cut the deficit to three points with two fine scores, bringing the crowd into the game, Galway finished in style.

The Tribesmen showed commendable heart to kick four points on the spin through Cillian Trayers, Costello (free), Charlie Cox and Stephen Curley to kickstart the celebrations.

A late Ronan Clarke free didn’t spoil gallant Galway’s evening as they kickstarted what they hope will be a very successful weekend in the big ball code.

Despite the sides combining for only one score from play inside the opening 10 minutes of the first half, there was enough action to keep the vocal crowd in Dr Hyde Park entertained, including three goal chances, the pick of them Hurley’s effort that was parried by Gilmore.

Éanna Monaghan kickstarted the scoring from a free as Mayo didn’t get off the mark until the 10th minute, but wing forward James Maheady dragged his team into the game with three incredible scores off both feet to edge them 0-5 to 0-4 in front.

The Galway response was emphatic as they controlled possession while showing patience in carving out the ideal shooting opportunity. Colm Costello kicked two points while Fionn O’Connor and Stephen Curley also found the target as Mayo went 11 minutes without a score.

Colm McHale ended Mayo’s scoreless spell as Monaghan blasted a left-footed effort towards goal and although the shot beat David Dolan, it also flew just past the post.

Galway kicked the first three scores of the second half as Costello fired over two early efforts. Shea McGlinchey also found the target and although Mayo managed to pull the game back to a one-score

game, Alan Glynn’s side showed heart, resolve and no small measure of in-game intelligence to close out the win.

Scorers: Galway - C Costello 0-5 (2f), É Monaghan 0-4 (0-3f), S Curley 0-2, C Trayers 0-1, S McGlinchey 0-1, F O’Connor 0-1, C Cox 0-1. Mayo - R Clarke 0-4 (2f), J Mahedy 0-3, C Keaveney 0-1f, C McHale 0-1.

Galway: K Gilmore; V Gill, R Flaherty T Farthing; M Mannion, C Trayers, R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey; O Morgan, É Monaghan, S Dunne; S Curley, F O’Connor, C Costello. Subs: C Cox for O’Connor (44), O Kelly for Dunne (52), P McNeela for Mannion (56), L Carr for Curley (59), C Dolan for Costello (60+1).

Mayo: D Dolan; C McHale, J McMonagle, L Silke; L Maloney, R Mortimer, P Gilmore; J Keane, L Feeney; J Mahedy, D Hurley, DDuffy; C Keaveney, R Clarke, N Hurley. Subs: O Armstrong for D Hurley (40), Z Collins for Keaveney (53), OCronin for Maheady (57), D Gallagher for Keane (59), S O’Dowd for Feeney (60+4).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).