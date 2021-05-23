WHEN Pádraic Joyce took over as manager of the Galway senior footballers in October 2019, he set out his stall straight away.

He said anything less than All-Ireland glory for the Galway footballers in 2020 ‘will be seen as an underachievement.’

Roll on October 2020, and his side suffered a 15-point loss to their arch-rivals Mayo in a league tie.

Joyce didn’t mince his words, describing the defeat as ‘probably the most embarrassing day of my career’.

Joyce has never tried to sugar-coat anything. What you see, is what you get.

Anyway, why should one of the greatest footballers of his generation change from the upfront, direct and forthright person he has always been.

The 22-point loss to Kerry last weekend was not a proud day either for one of Galway’s favourite sons.

The question is where did it all go wrong for Joyce and his team? Reflecting on it now, the explosive start the team made to the 2020 league campaign set them off on the wrong footing.

Talented

Bidding to win an All-Ireland, while simultaneously rebuilding the team, which involved integrating players from a very talented and All-Ireland winning U-20 team, were two entirely different tasks.

Maybe, he fell between two stools. The task he faced was never going to be straightforward anyway. But he wll not shy away from it.

He has always been a players’ man, and has played for some of the best managers in the game.

But his primary job now is to build momentum, rather than challenge for an All-Ireland. Mayo’s big league win over Galway last year propelled them all the way to the All-Ireland final.

What Galway desperately need right now is a win, to inject some positively into the camp. Once they achieve that they will become a ‘dangerous’ animal.

Roscommon will be trying not to provide them with that platform this afternoon.

Their clash is a dress rehearsal for their Connacht semi-final meeting, which is just four weeks away.

Whoever wins today will do the double in my opinion.

The losers face a relegation play-off, while the winners have to get something out of the final fixture to have any chance of avoiding the same fate.

Galway face Dublin while Roscommon meet Kerry in Round 3. This prospect won’t do much to cheer up the winners up, but at least their fate is in their hands.

As the old saying goes, forwards wins games but backs dictate by how much.

For Joyce and Roscommon boss Anthony Cunningham they need to try something different, in order to stem the scores they are conceding.

On the other hand, both sides contain massive threats up front.

Shane Walsh and Damien Comer are household names, but I rate the Smith brothers – Enda and Donie – and Diarmuid Murtagh in the same bracket.

The Roscommon trio don’t always get the recognition they deserved.

Due to the condensed season this is a winner-takes-all affair.

Galway need to create a launch pad and today can start the process.

It was mission accomplished for Mayo yesterday as they took another big step on the road back to Division 1

They can be thankful that the rearranged league format has given them an easy route.

They were far from impressive as a unit against Westmeath who must take credit for their efforts. But, at least, Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy and Matthew Ruane have started their season in fine form.