Galway make light of the weather to claim victory in Down

For the second week running, conditions played a big part in Galway’s day but they made light of the difficult weather again in their push for instant promotion back to Division One of the Allianz Football League.

Paul Conroy’s 1-2 from play in the opening 15 minutes with a strong wind at his back in Páirc Esler gave Galway a nice cushion on the road.

They were able to keep Down at arm’s length after that – although an inspired 10 minutes from Barry O’Hagan after the interval almost brought Down back into it.

Galway will be happy with their early season work and big wins over Meath and Down in the worst of winter weather. While James McCartan has plenty to ponder after another low-scoring total with only 0-3 hit from play.

Down may be behind the rest in terms of preparation given the late appointment of James McCartan, so the last thing they needed was to face two of Division Two’s promotion favourites in their opening two games.

After a seven-point loss in Derry last week, when they only scored 0-6, not a lot was expected against a Galway side that beat Meath by 11 points last weekend.

Although Galway chose to play with the aid of a strong wind in the first half, the gale was not accountable for the eight-point cushion they held at the break.

Galway played with cohesion and purpose and the high press forced Down into handling errors, mistakes which were ruthlessly punished.

Inevitably, Paul Conroy was a central character in it all, setting the tone with a well-taken goal after six minutes.

He gathered Caolan Mooney’s spill inside his own half and after some genius from Shane Walsh, whose dummy and pass inside created the opportunity, Conroy charged into the square to finish the move with a low finish.

Barry O’Hagan scored Down’s sole point from play in the first half three minutes before Galway added the next four points in a row.

Robert Finnerty’s point was good but it was nothing to the two class long-range points Conroy scored within a minute of each other, gauging the wind perfectly to land two difficult points from distance.

Ex-Antrim player Owen Gallagher tagged on another and while last year’s Ulster U20-winning forward Andrew Gilmore converted a free for Down, Galway finished with a flourish with another three in-a-row.

Damian Comer won and converted a mark with his first touch after replacing Finnerty after half an hour.

With Galway leading 1-7 to 0-2 at half time, it looked ominous for Down but they made a great start to the second half thanks to an inspired Barry O’Hagan.

He single-handedly dragged Down back into it scoring three of their unanswered four points in an eight-minute spell at the start of the second half and he also set up the other one for Cormac McCartan.

He won three marks and three scores came off them and he also scored a superb point from play, roasting Galway captain Sean Kelly in the process.

With Down trailing 0-6 to 1-7, the home crowd finally came to the party and got behind their team but Galway had enough resolve to take the sting out of them.

Owen Gallagher scored Galway’s first point from play in the second half after 21 minutes.

Although they struggled to find Comer in the square, opting to keep the ball and work it through the hands against a stiff breeze, he cut through a few times and won a free which Walsh converted to ease their worries about a Down comeback.

After such early promise at the start of the second half, Down couldn’t sustain it. Down do have quality players to return including, perhaps, some from All-Ireland club finalists Kilcoo, and they can’t come quick enough.

Scorers – Down: B O’Hagan 0-5 (2m, 1f), A Gilmore 0-3 (3f), C McCartan 0-1. Galway: P Conroy 1-2, S Walsh 0-5 (4f, 1m), O Gallagher 0-2, R Finnerty 0-1, T Culhane, D Comer 0-1 (m) each.

Down: G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, B McArdle; R McCormack, K McKernan; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Mooney, L Kerr, C McCartan; B O’Hagan, D O’Hagan, A Gilmore. Subs: C Poland for D O’Hagan (52), P Havern for McKernan (55), J McCartan for Mooney (58), C Francis for McCormack (66), T Close for McParland (68).

Galway: C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, J McGrath; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Kelly, P Conroy; M Tierney, O Gallagher, F O Laoi; S Walsh, R Finnerty, T Culhane. Subs: D Comer for Finnerty (30), P Kelly for O’Laoi (45), T Gill for Daly (52), C Sweeney for Culhane (58), D Connolly for Kelly (68).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).