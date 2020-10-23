| 9.9°C Dublin

Galway make eight changes for crunch Dublin clash after Mayo humiliation

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce during the Mayo defeat

PÁDRAIC JOYCE has responded to last weekend’s Mayo humiliation by making a whopping eight changes to his Galway team for Sunday’s Allianz Football League showdown with Dublin.

The Galway boss didn’t mince his words after that 15-point mauling, describing it as “probably the most embarrassing day of my career”, and this is now reflected in his line-up to face the All-Ireland champions in Pearse Stadium.

However, Joyce’s options have also been boosted by the availability of his previously self-isolating Moycullen crew, reflected in the inclusion of Seán Kelly and his younger brother Paul.

Change is most pronounced in defence, with a switch of goalkeeper and four of the six backs also altered.

Bernard Power returns between the posts, Seán Kelly, Seán Mulkerrin and James Foley form a completely revamped full-back line and Gary O’Donnell’s solid display upon his early introduction against Mayo is rewarded with a start at centre-back.

Two others who came off the bench in Tuam, midfielder Tom Flynn and attacker Adrian Varley, are also promoted along with Paul Kelly at wing-forward.

The eight losing out are ‘keeper Connor Gleeson, Conor Campbell, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Cillian McDaid, John Maher, Eamonn Brannigan and injured duo Johnny Duane and Damien Comer.

Skipper Shane Walsh, sidelined through injury against Mayo, remains a notable absentee.

GALWAY (NFL v Dublin): B Power; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Foley; L Silke, G O’Donnell, J Heaney (capt); C D’Arcy, T Flynn; P Kelly, P Conroy, J Leonard; R Finnerty, A Varley, I Burke.

