Galway make eight changes for crunch Dublin clash after Mayo humiliation

PÁDRAIC JOYCE has responded to last weekend’s Mayo humiliation by making a whopping eight changes to his Galway team for Sunday’s Allianz Football League showdown with Dublin.

The Galway boss didn’t mince his words after that 15-point mauling, describing it as “probably the most embarrassing day of my career”, and this is now reflected in his line-up to face the All-Ireland champions in Pearse Stadium.

However, Joyce’s options have also been boosted by the availability of his previously self-isolating Moycullen crew, reflected in the inclusion of Seán Kelly and his younger brother Paul.

Change is most pronounced in defence, with a switch of goalkeeper and four of the six backs also altered.

Bernard Power returns between the posts, Seán Kelly, Seán Mulkerrin and James Foley form a completely revamped full-back line and Gary O’Donnell’s solid display upon his early introduction against Mayo is rewarded with a start at centre-back.

Two others who came off the bench in Tuam, midfielder Tom Flynn and attacker Adrian Varley, are also promoted along with Paul Kelly at wing-forward.

The eight losing out are ‘keeper Connor Gleeson, Conor Campbell, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Cillian McDaid, John Maher, Eamonn Brannigan and injured duo Johnny Duane and Damien Comer.

Skipper Shane Walsh, sidelined through injury against Mayo, remains a notable absentee.

GALWAY (NFL v Dublin): B Power; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Foley; L Silke, G O’Donnell, J Heaney (capt); C D’Arcy, T Flynn; P Kelly, P Conroy, J Leonard; R Finnerty, A Varley, I Burke.

Online Editors