Galway maintain 100 per cent record, but are flattered by eight-point win over Westmeath

Another win for Galway, who maintain their 100 per cent record in the championship, but this was hardly a statement of intent from last year’s All-Ireland finalists.

For the second week in a row, Westmeath were comfortable in the company of more celebrated opposition. But for the second week in a row, they have nothing to show for their efforts.

After being chinned on the line by Armagh last week, here they went toe-to-toe with the Connacht men for 53 minutes before the game’s crucial moment. Ray Connellan, already on a yellow, teed up John Maher for a shoulder. Joe McQuillan deemed he timed it wrong and sent him to the line. Shane Walsh pointed the resultant free and, sensing blood, Galway sent for Damien Comer. Comer didn’t start due to a tight hamstring but scored points with his first two involvements to open up a three-point lead.

It was only then, and nearly an hour in, that they engineered some breathing space in a hot and heavy Cusack Park.

And when they pinned their ears back in that final quarter, Galway looked the part. Peter Cooke finished with four fine points, and John Maher got the score his energy deserved as Galway opened up to finish out eight-point winners. However, it was a margin that flattered them.

Before this encounter, Westmeath and Galway had met just once in the championship. That came in 2006 when both managers, Padraic Joyce and Dessie Dolan, were in action as players. And it was Dolan’s men, playing with the aid of a stiff breeze blowing into the Dunnes Stores end, that settled better, with John Heslin and the classy Ronan O’Toole grabbing the first two points of the game.

Comer’s replacement in the starting team Cathal Sweeney opened Galway’s account before a Connellan mark restored Westmeath’s two-point lead.

Galway were penalised twice in the opening 15 minutes for ponderous play but not for the first time it was captain Sean Kelly who offered them an outlet. Jason Daly did well to block his shot when he got behind the cover. Ian Burke gathered possession and when he opted to pass when a goal looked on, James Dolan recovered to make a brilliant, goal-saving intervention.

Even though they lost Rob Finnerty to injury early on, last year’s All-Ireland finalists were gradually improving. They took the lead for the first time on 22 minutes when Cooke curled over. But as Westmeath showed against Armagh, they can swim at the deep end. O’Toole, Luke Loughlin and Sam McCartan — grandson of Galway great Sean Purcell — clipped over successive scores to restore a two-point lead.

Once again it was left to Kelly to get Galway up the pitch. The Moycullen man travelled around 80 metres in possession before laying off a pass in a move that saw Cooke hit the bar. However, referee Joe McQuillan pulled play back for a heavy foul on Kelly that saw two Westmeath men pick up yellow cards. Shane Walsh converted the free to leave the minimum between the sides at the break (0-7 to 0-6).

But with the wind in Galway’s favour in the second half, it felt like Westmeath didn’t leave themselves enough breathing space. Still, they worked some nice scores early in the second half and the game was delicately poised before Connellan’s dismissal.

Of the four provincial champions, only Galway retain a 100pc win record as they face into a clash with Armagh next when they will have a chance to top the group. Westmeath will need to beat Tyrone to keep their summer alive.

Scorers — Galway: S Walsh (3f), P Cooke 0-4 each; D Comer 0-3; C Hernon, J Heaney (1m) 0-2 each; J Maher, C Sweeney, I Burke, M Tierney (45), P Conroy 0-1 each. Westmeath: L Loughlin, J Heslin (1f), R O’Toole 0-2 each; J Smith, R Wallace, R Connellan (m), S McCartan, E Mulvihill, S Smith 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, C Hernon, J Glynn; C McDaid, J Daly, S Kelly; M Tierney, P Conroy; P Cooke, J Heaney, C Sweeney; R Finnerty, I Burke, S Walsh. Subs: T Culhane for Finnerty (inj 8), J Maher for Culhane (46), D Comer for Burke (54), P Kelly for Walsh (69), S Fitzgerald for Hernon (70+2).

Westmeath: J Daly; D Lynch, K Maguire, J Smith; J Gonoud, J Dolan, A McCormack; S Duncan, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O’Toole, R Wallace; L Loughlin, J Heslin, S Smith. Subs: J Lynam for Duncan (20), D Giles for J Smith (46), S Baker for S Smith (48), E Mulvihill for Gonoud (54), C Dillon for McCormack (64).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).