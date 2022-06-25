Galway hold off late Derry surge to reach All-Ireland MFC final by the bare minimum

Galway players celebrate after the Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Football Minor Championship semi-final win over Derry at Parnell Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway were left to hang on for their place in this year’s All-Ireland MFC final as Derry battled back from a seven-point deficit to fall just short on Saturday afternoon on Parnell Park.

Eánna Monaghan and Colm Costello bagged 1-8 between them for Alan Glynn’s tough-tackling side.

The Tribes got off to the best possible start with a Jack Lonergan goal at the end of a Tomás Farthing run from midfield, with Monaghan adding a point, before Ciaran Chambers opened the Derry account in the 10th minute after a pass from Jonny McGuckian.

An in-form Costello added two points to put Galway 1-3 to 0-1 ahead. Lonergan was influential and it was his midfield partner McGlinchey stretched his side’s lead.

But Derry finished the half with pressure on Galway’s kick-out and went for the jugular when Odhran Crozier’s punt pass to Conall Higgins opened the defence with Eoin Higgins showing great composure before blasting to the top corner of the net.

Galway lost midfielder Shay McGlinchey to a black card just before half-time, but after winning the throw-in, they got the perfect start to the second half.

Cillian Trayers’ pass unlocked the Derry defence and found Colm Costello who cracked the ball to the back of the net.

It rocked Derry and when Monaghan took his tally to four points, things looked comfortable for a Galway side who had an exceptional defensive unit.

However, Johnny McGuckian, Conor Downey and Ciaran Chambers (2) had Derry on the front foot with a rampant late charge but Galway just held on for victory.

The Oaks – who were down to 14 men after a second booking for Johnny McGuckian - did have a chance to level the game in the closing stages, but Antain Donnelly’s brave effort to save the game went the wrong side of the post.

Scorers:

Galway: C Costello 1-4 (0-2f), É Monaghan 0-4, J Lonergan 1-0, S McGlinchey 0-1

Derry: C Chambers 0-6 (0-4f), E Higgins 1-1, J McGuckian 0-1, R Forbes 0-1, C Downey 0-1, C Spiers 0-1

TEAMS -

DERRY – B O’Connor; E Scullion, J Murray. F McEldowney; O Crozier, D McDermott, S Birt; R Forbes, S McGlinchey; J McGuckian, O Murphy, C Spiers; C Higgins; E Higgins, C Chambers.

Subs: C Downey for C Higgins (39), A Donnelly for E Scullion (41), D McGurk for S Birt (51), C Coyle for O Murphy (53)

GALWAY – K Gilmore; T Farthing, R Flaherty, V Gill; M Mannion, C Trayers, R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, É Monaghan, O Morgan; F O’Connor, S Curley, C Costello

Subs: A Colleran for R Flaherty (60), P McNella for R Coen (62), J Summerville for F O’Connor (57), C Cox for S Curley (59), O Kelly for S Dunne (48)

REF – S Laverty (Antrim)