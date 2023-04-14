Galway hit ground running with five-point win over Sligo in Connacht MFC

Daniel Fitzmaurice’s 32nd minute goal put Galway on their way to a five-point defeat of Sligo in the Connacht MFC opening round fixture at Markievicz Park.

Sligo, for whom Cian Carty landed seven points, were a point up at half-time, but were outscored by six points in a second period dominated by last year’s All-Ireland champions.

Breeze-assisted Sligo started well and were 0-3 to 0-1 up by the sixth minute – Cian Carty with two of these early scores from frees.

The visitors, with three of last year’s All-Ireland winners in their starting XV, enjoyed their best spell of the first-half when five unanswered points saw them go 0-6 to 0-3 clear with 16 minutes played.

Jack Heneghan was looking dangerous for Galway and Charlie Cox had a goal chance blocked by Sligo goalkeeper James Cronin.

Sligo levelled matters with a classy 19th minute goal from Aaron Lang – from Cian Gallagher’s pass – and Cian Carty’s third pointed free gave Sligo an interval lead, 1-4 to 0-6.

The hosts, who kicked seven wides in the opening period, needed another fine save from James Cronin to deny Shay McGlinchey’s goal attempt after 25 minutes.

Galway, backed by the elements in the second-half, regained the lead within two minutes of the restart when Daniel Fitzmaurice netted from a rebound after Jack Heneghan’s point attempt came off the upright.

The winners held this advantage for the remainder of the second-half as Ciaran Mulhern and the excellent Jack Heneghan each added fine points.

Scorers – Sligo: C Carty 0-7 (6f); A Lang 1-0; C Gallagher, M Carroll (f) 0-1 each. Galway: J Heneghan 0-4; D Fitzmaurice 1-0; C Mulhern 0-3; S Walsh, C Cox (2f) 0-2 each; S McGlinchey, S O’Grady 0-1 each.

Sligo: J Cronin; C Regan, E Keane, D Lyons; L Higgins, O Harte, J Lavin; C Walsh, E Tuffy; E O’Mahoney, C Carty, D Moyston; A Lang, C Gallagher, M Carroll. Subs: C McDonagh for O’Mahoney (38), J McHugh for Moyston (45), O Devlin for Lang (56), M Murray for Lavin (59), C Duggan for Tuffy (60+4).

Galway: C Walsh; M Burke, C McNally, T Proulx; B O’Malley, R Coen, S Rhattigan; S McGlinchey, S O’Grady; C Mulhern, C Cox, C McDonagh; D Fitzmaurice, S Walsh, J Heneghan. Subs: V Gill for Burke (h-t), R Igoe for McDonagh (56), R Walkin for O’Grady (59), E Moran for Fitzmaurice (60+1).

Referee: A Clogher (Roscommon).