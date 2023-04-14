| 9.2°C Dublin

Galway hit ground running with five-point win over Sligo in Connacht MFC

Galway 1-13 Sligo 1-8

Daniel Fitzmaurice’s 32nd minute goal put Galway on their way to a five-point defeat of Sligo in the Connacht MFC opening round fixture at Markievicz Park.

Sligo, for whom Cian Carty landed seven points, were a point up at half-time, but were outscored by six points in a second period dominated by last year’s All-Ireland champions.

