Former Galway inter-county footballer Cormac Bane has announced his retirement because of a "serious and prolonged" concussion injury.

Galway footballer forced to retire due to 'a serious and prolonged concussion injury'

Bane, who played for the Tribesmen from 2006 to 2012 and picked up a Connacht title in 2008, made the announcement via his club Caherlistrane's Facebook page last night.

"Hi guys, a disappointing day for me today. On medical grounds, I have to announce my retirement from football with immediate effect," said Bane.

"A serious and prolonged concussion injury last year has been followed by a similar one sustained v Carrraroe. It's been a rough couple of weeks! Doctors have said that I can't continue.

"I just want to thank you all for your support and kind messages over the years. I really appreciated it. Cormac."

