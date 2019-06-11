Galway footballer forced to retire due to 'a serious and prolonged concussion injury'
Former Galway inter-county footballer Cormac Bane has announced his retirement because of a "serious and prolonged" concussion injury.
Bane, who played for the Tribesmen from 2006 to 2012 and picked up a Connacht title in 2008, made the announcement via his club Caherlistrane's Facebook page last night.
"Hi guys, a disappointing day for me today. On medical grounds, I have to announce my retirement from football with immediate effect," said Bane.
"A serious and prolonged concussion injury last year has been followed by a similar one sustained v Carrraroe. It's been a rough couple of weeks! Doctors have said that I can't continue.
"I just want to thank you all for your support and kind messages over the years. I really appreciated it. Cormac."
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Colm Keys: 'Dominance of Sky Blues sees dark clouds in Leinster future'
- 'The sight was gone for a wee bit' - Tiernan McCann facing one-match ban for 'fish-hook' on Stephen McMenamin
- Armagh calm fears as Jarly Óg Burns is hospitalised following defeat to Cavan