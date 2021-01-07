Galway defender Gareth Bradshaw calls time on 14-year inter county career

Monaghan’s Shane Carey gets out in front of Galway defender Gareth Bradshaw during their clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Gareth Bradshaw has become the latest inter-county footballer to call time on his inter-county career.

The Galway defender, robust and attack-minded in his approach, made his league debut in 2007 and his championship debut a year later, winning three Connacht titles, 2008, 2016 and 2018 during his 14-year career.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce paid tribute to the Moycullen man on his departure.

"I was a teammate of Gareth 14 years ago in 2007 when he made his debut on the Galway football team, He is an outstanding footballer and he played every game with real passion and drive," said Joyce in a statement.

"He always gave everything for his club Moycullen and Galway football. He sacrificed all he could in getting his body fit for the challenges, year in year out. Having managed him last year I could still see that he was working harder than ever for Galway football. He always put the team first. We will miss his presence and personality from the Galway set up."

Read More

Online Editors