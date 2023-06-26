Galway crash out with ‘no one to blame but ourselves’ – Pádraic Joyce

A year that promised so much had ended like this. A necklace of injury-time goalmouth scrambles. Two goalbound Cillian McDaid flicks cleared to safety. John Maher pulling the trigger amid a bottleneck of bodies but his shot veering too high.

Then Colm Reape’s final kickout and the full-time whistle.

Galway – such game All-Ireland finalists last July, league runners-up in April, Connacht kingpins in May, the only championship team with a 100pc winning ratio until Carrick-on-Shannon eight days ago – are out of the Sam Maguire race without even making the last-eight.

And Mayo – a county that has perfected the art of imploding when expected to prevail and morphing into Lazarus at the very moment their obituary is being sent to the publishers – are still standing. Just!

But that was more than enough for Kevin McStay, his face lathered in perspiration, still living the dream after all the angst and soul-searching brought on by their surprise collapse from six up and cruising on Leeside.

McStay can now look forward to this morning’s draw; after such a fraught battle for survival, when facing the first-half elements but even more so in those frantic five minutes of stoppage-time, he’ll take whatever that brings.

“We wanted a big reaction from last week. We didn’t play that badly (against Cork) but didn’t play long enough – but I think we’ve moved that on decently, not significantly,” he said. “There’s lots of room for improvement and we’ll try and eke out that improvement when we get back to Mayo. But for now the golden ticket was the passage to Dublin next week.”

His opposite number bore the look of someone who had pulled six numbers in the Lotto, only to discover his ticket was for the wrong week. “Very, very disappointing. That’s just the bottom line,” Pádraic Joyce reflected. “We had loads of chances. We won Connacht, lost the league final. It wasn’t a bad year for us – but being knocked out of the championship before the quarter-finals is a poor season overall.”

He wasn’t in the market for excuses. “We’ve no one to blame only ourselves,” he admitted. “Mayo were probably a bit better than us today, but we just missed too much. Even last week in Armagh, we shouldn’t have been in the position to be in here today. But we are, and we’re out of the championship now, and it’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

The sense of occasion around Pearse Stadium was palpable long before throw-in. Both teams had lost last weekend, propelling them into a fixture that neither wanted. This was like an old-fashioned Connacht final in the pre-qualifier days, reflected in the 23,897 attendance and also the big calls made by both managements.

While Pádraig O’Hora was laid low by illness, Mayo also abandoned one season-long project (Conor Loftus at centre-back) and dropped a former All-Star midfielder (Matthew Ruane). Their four late changes introduced pace (Tommy Conroy) but also a surfeit of experience (Jason Doherty who is 33, and Kevin McLoughlin who is 34).

“You’ll see the golden trade-off was experience around the middle third. We wanted to load that because we knew it was going to be a red-hot battle,” McStay explained.

“I felt our reaction to what happened last week, to a certain degree, was Wednesday night. We got a great reaction. Friday just embedded that a bit more, so we came up here very confident about ourselves in terms of how we were going to play.

“The conditions were difficult, it was a good gut-check for us right down to the end. There was a lot of pinballing going on in the last minute or two to keep your health check up to speed.”

Galway’s pre-match gambles had revolved around whether to start injury doubts Seán Kelly and Damien Comer. The former wasn’t moving freely but was “fit enough to take part in the game,” his manager stressed. “I think he made a big contribution . . . he is our leader, he is one of our main men, and whether he is anyway right he is going to play.”

Comer had one piledriver repelled by Reape, scored a brilliant point and added an assist for Maher, but then failed to resurface for the second half. “A tightness on his hamstring,” Joyce said. “If he stayed on he would have ripped it, so we had to take him out.”

Galway led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break, having scored the last seven points of the half. Facing the gale, Mayo had three on the board inside seven minutes but wouldn’t score again for over half-an-hour.

But ultimately the winning and losing of this error-strewn game boiled down to execution. Shane Walsh, a shadow of last year’s Merlin, hit as many wides (four) as frees converted.

Joyce felt they should have been even further ahead at the break. Their failure to do so was compounded by Mayo’s rope-a-dope turnaround. At times in the first half they were all at sea; but they re-emerged to kick an unanswered 1-5 in the third quarter.

Wandering defenders account for 1-2 of that purple patch – a 43rd minute goal from full-back David McBrien after a slick one-two with Aidan O’Shea, and two points from Paddy Durcan. Meanwhile, Cillian O’Connor resurfaced for the first time in two-and-a-half months to score a sublime left-footed point with his first touch.

Then, straight after, Kelly released Matthew Tierney for a one-on-one with Reape. Joyce suggested his wing-forward should have rounded the ‘keeper – as he did against Kildare all those years ago. Instead, he pulled the trigger and Reape saved.

Fine margins then. Finer still at the finish, as Mayo failed to push on and almost paid for it. Typical Mayo? Perhaps. But they’re still standing.