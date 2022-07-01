Galway captain Sean Kelly cleared to play in All-Ireland semi-final

GALWAY captain Seán Kelly has been cleared to play in next week’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Derry.

Confirmation of his successful hearing was issued tonight via a brief statement from the Galway county board.

Along with Armagh joint-captain, Aidan Nugent, Kelly was sent off by David Coldrick when the teams came out for extra-time following the brawl that marred the end of last week’s pulsating All-Ireland quarter-final between the counties.

They were, apparently, identified as having contributed to a melee but Galway brought Kelly’s case to the Central Hearings Committee, who cleared him earlier today.

Armagh today confirmed that they will not be appealing any of the sanctions handed down to them.

Tiernan Kelly has accepted his six-month ban while Blaine Hughes and Conor Turbitt were cited retrospectively by the Central Competitions Control Committee for their part in the fracas.

Along with Galway squad member, Cathal Sweeney, the Armagh pair where charged with behaving dangerously towards an opponent which carries a one-match ban.