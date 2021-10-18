Galway boss Padraic Joyce adds Cian O'Neill to his backroom team for 2022

Cian O'Neill has been added to the Galway backroom team for 2022. Picture: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

Galway football manager Padraic Joyce has added former Kildare manager Cian O'Neill to his backroom team for 2022.

Joyce has completed his two-year term but, in anticipation of continuing on for a third year following a recent review, he has added the experienced O'Neill to his backroom team.

O'Neill has been coach to Mayo, Kerry and Cork over the last two decades, helping Kerry to win the 2014 All-Ireland title.

He was part of the Cork backroom team for the last two seasons but Ronan McCarthy's term was ended after their Munster final defeat to Kerry in July.

Joyce has been seeking to strengthen his backroom team with an experienced coach since their Connacht final defeat to Mayo in July.

Last year Jim McGuinness took a session with the squad in advance of the resumption of the league in October.

John Divilly, Micheal O Domhnaill and John Concannon have assisted Joyce for the last two seasons.