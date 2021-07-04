Galway banish league memory to reach Connacht final with big win over Roscommon

Shane Walsh of Galway in action against Conor Hussey, left, and Niall Kilroy of Roscommon during the Connacht SFC semi-final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Job done for Pádraic Joyce, whose disappointment at Galway’s recent demotion from the top-flight was erased by victory when it really mattered this afternoon.

This was no Connacht classic at Dr Hyde Park – and no surprise, given the horrendous elements at times – but the rain was no leveller as Galway won every bit as comfortably as the five-point margin suggests.

A goal in either half, from Paul Kelly after 24 minutes and Matthew Tierney after 67, paved the way for a deserved victory and Galway now advance to a provincial final against the old Mayo enemy – or rank outsiders Leitrim - in three weeks’ time.

The result will be an acute disappointment for Anthony Cunningham, who has now overseen three championship campaigns with Roscommon, the latter two extending to just 70 deflating minutes each time.

A biblical monsoon had drenched the Hyde in the big match preamble, and heavy rain was still falling at throw-in, making even the simple act of hopping the ball a dangerous ploy in the opening exchanges.

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce shakes hands with Matthew Tierney after their side's victory over Roscommon. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce shakes hands with Matthew Tierney after their side's victory over Roscommon. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The weather certainly played its part in a low-key opening quarter, which finished with the sides deadlocked at 0-2 apiece.

There were some eye-catching scores even though the overall quality was poor, as Roscommon flooded bodies back and Galway responded with a lateral approach play that frequently made little headway.

Seán Kelly, such an intelligent counter-attacker, advanced from corner-back and linked cleverly with his younger brother Paul to open Galway’s account. Diarmuid Murtagh – himself fed by his brother Chiaráin - replied for the hosts before Damien Comer, making his first SFC start since the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, hit a booming point to restore Galway’s threadbare lead.

Skipper Enda Smith levelled for Roscommon before the first water break, but then came the game’s first decisive swing, in the 24th minute.

There were no shortage of Roscommon bodies back – Enda Smith became the 15th man to cross inside his own ‘45’ - just as Seán Kelly again made the all-important incursion before feeding Peter Cooke. He, in turn, hand-passed across to Paul Kelly who goaled from point-blank range.

Roscommon’s response was impressive: they hit five of the next eight points to trail by the minimum, 1-5 to 0-7, at the interval.

The overall quality rose during that second quarter, and a notable feature was the impressive attacking interventions made by the Roscommon defence: Conor Hussey pointed straight after the goal, then corner-back Conor Daly kicked a brace.

Smith’s second score levelled on 35 minutes before Matthew Tierney’s injury-time free restored Galway’s lead.

Even though Roscommon stayed vaguely within touch through much of the second half, a Galway victory looked ever more likely with every passing minute.

The visitors landed three of the first four points on the resumption, Tierney’s excellent ‘45’ putting three-point daylight between the sides after 44 minutes.

By the second water break they led by four, thanks to Walsh’s second free converted free. After a quiet opening, Walsh’s influence grew as the second half developed and the skipper’s brilliant diagonal ball to Seán Kelly paved the way for the match-clinching second goal.

If anything, Kelly delayed his pass to Tierney a second too long and the chance to have gone, but the youngster’s attempted pass ricocheted back to his feet.

His angled low finish arrowed to the bottom corner; Galway were seven up and safe, and two late points from Enda Smith and Brian Stack (both going for goal) couldn’t gloss over a disappointing day for the Rossies.

SCORERS - Galway: M Tierney 1-3 (2f, 1 ‘45’), P Kelly 1-2, S Walsh (2f), R Finnerty 0-2 each, S Kelly, D Comer 0-1 each. Roscommon: E Smith 0-3, C Daly, D Smith (1 ‘45’) 0-2 each, D Murtagh, C Hussey, C Cregg, C Murtagh (f), B Stack 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, L Silke; K Molloy, D McHugh, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney; D Comer, P Cooke, F Ó Laoí; R Finnerty, P Kelly, S Walsh. Subs: C Sweeney for Ó Laoí (64), E Brannigan for Walsh (inj 70), J Duane for P Kelly (70), P Costello for Finnerty (72), T Flynn for Conroy (76).

Roscommon: C Lavin; B Stack, C Daly, D Murray; S Mullooly, N Daly, C Hussey; E Smith, E Nolan; N Kilroy, C Murtagh, S Killoran; D Murtagh, D Smith, C Cox. Subs: T O’Rourke for Nolan (21), C Cregg for Killoran (42), C Devaney for Cregg (inj 48), C McKeon for D Murtagh (51), U Harney for Cox (57).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).