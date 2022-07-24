Galway are getting better with each game, but they still need a bit of improvement to catch Kerry

There are not too many mushroom counties — ones that spring up out of nowhere and win an All-Ireland. Galway is one of them. While Mayo come out of Connacht with all guns blazing and with a huge noisy, colourful following, Galway do it the opposite way. They believe they can win, no outward brashness or show, just an inherent belief in their ability to beat all comers once they get to a final.

The support base of Galway football is quite small. It has obviously grown this year and anyone in Galway now who is not an out and out supporter is not a football fan at all as their team has inspired most human emotions — entertainment, despondency, joy, frustration, relief and many more, and that was just during the Armagh game.

The reason why support is small is hard to fathom. Maybe it is a clash with hurling and the fact that there has been two decades of under-performance, but I have been to Pearse Stadium for league matches and the crowd did not take up half the stand.

On one occasion at the end of my Meath career, we played Galway in a league match in March in Tuam. When we arrived the Connacht Colleges senior final was on between the two local Tuam teams. The atmosphere was great. When we went out to play the crowd had disappeared, there were more Meath supporters than Galway people.

So Galway people should appreciate what they have now, a very good team with the potential to get a lot better. Some of their players will improve with time. I’m thinking here of the likes of Matthew Tierney, Patrick Kelly, John Daly and Robert Finnerty. Their class is obvious, but some of them are a bit leggy. If they were horses the advice would be to put them away for the rest of the year, give them a bit of fresh grass in spring and they would turn inside out. However, the only time they have is today, so it is a case of carpe diem, seize the day. The great players always believe the opportunity may never come again and play accordingly. That sort of immediate thinking brought great riches to Dublin.

Expand Close Galway's Seán Kelly. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Galway's Seán Kelly. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The pressure may appear to be greater on Kerry. There is no shortage of support for football in that county at any time. The golden generation remain without the big medal so there is pressure today. Yet in reality, every player in a final feels the sense of occasion and the knowledge that good and bad memories will be made over 75 or so minutes.

Somebody will do something special today which will be remembered for a lifetime. Like Pádraic Joyce against Meath in 2001. Can he coax something similar out of Shane Walsh?

Looking back, it is amazing to think how that game worked out. Meath were hot favourites after destroying Kerry in the semi-final but Galway won easily. Meath have never recovered, yet instead of heralding a new era for Galway, they have also wandered in the desert for two decades. Galway are in exactly the same position today as 21 years ago. The big dog they are meeting is barking, but even Kerry don’t know if there is a bite.

Jack O’Connor, as distinct from Joyce, has been there, done that and is now asked back to do it all again. He has proven himself at this level over and over again. He is the sort of general that Napoleon liked, not only is he good, but he is also lucky. Not a bad combination. Con O’Callaghan would likely have tipped the semi-final in Dublin’s direction, but every team has good luck and bad luck. It is always paid back. Mayo might not agree that those scales balance as they have suffered worse than any other, but they do.

So there are two very ambitious managers on the line today. Both understand that the battle will be decided by men who can work things out in real time and which of the star players can turn it on, like Gearóid Hegarty last Sunday. The majority will be bit players and it is likely that the man or men who do something special to really influence the game will come from the Cliffords, Seán O’Shea or maybe Brian ó Beaglaoich or Tom O’Sullivan for Kerry. On the Galway side, the players to sink the Kingdom, if it happens, are likely to be Shane Walsh, Seán Kelly, Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid or Damien Comer.

Walsh is the great joker in the Galway pack. Churchill said of Russia that it was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. He could have been talking about the immensely talented Walsh, who was brilliant against Roscommon in the Connacht final but was only noticed for frees against Armagh and Derry.

Without him making a major contribution it is very difficult to see Galway winning. Comer will take a lot of minding, he has power, pace and attitude but who is going to help him get the 1-18 to win the great prize if Walsh does not terrorise Kerry?

The kick-outs will be interesting. Kerry backed off Dublin a lot in the second half when it looked as if they should have been putting the knife in. It allowed Dublin to build attacks without pressure and while it meant Kerry had their defensive system in place, it still led to the concession of scores.

One thing for sure is that Kerry will go after Conor Gleeson’s kick-outs and hope to give him the wobbles, while at the other end Shane Ryan earned his corn against Dublin by getting away the short one which ultimately led to the converted free by Seán O’Shea. That free kick started off in Drumcondra and would have finished in Clontarf without the netting behind the goals.

Kerry have developed more leaders and this was reflected in players continuing to show for short kick-outs, but I’m not entirely convinced yet, maybe one win and the dam will burst as happened with Dublin.

If anything, Galway appear stronger in midfield if there are a lot of long kick-outs. Paul Conroy has been very good in all the games without scoring as much as usual and the real gem to emerge has been Cillian McDaid, who has done everything well and led from the front when needed against Armagh. That match brought Galway on a lot. When you win a hard match about three times, it lifts a team more than 100 training sessions could do. When a team feels they have gone somewhere further than ever before then they know they can do it again. This time, though, the step is a lot bigger.

Galway and Kerry are broadly similar in approach. Traditionally, they have both played lovely football with the boot used more than the fist. Now they have changed to suit the times. Tadhg Morley for Kerry and John Daly are the watchdogs as extra defenders, but each side will kick long on occasions. Conroy and David Moran are the best kickers around midfield and if they see a one-on-one inside the ball will travel long and fast. There is a difference between launching a long pass by foot and a Hail Mary type of kick and there are very few long accurate kickers on either team.

One of the big differences is the transition to attack. Galway full-back Seán Kelly usually takes off once Galway are in possession and it puts the forward in an awkward position as he now has to defend. Tom O’Sullivan does the same for Kerry, even if Kerry rely more on their forwards for scores. Galway’s tally could come from anywhere, Liam Silke could score a goal as easily as Johnny Heaney.

One thing which is concerning for Galway is the number of points scored against Derry in the semi-final — just eight.

Even allowing for the defensive nature of the opposition, that will not be nearly enough today and I often judge teams on their ability to run up a big points total, something Kerry are very good at.

In terms of the bench, it looks as if Kerry have the advantage, but if Gavin White is out it will mean that the subs who made the biggest impact against Cork in Munster — Paul Geaney, David Moran and Paul Murphy — will all start. Geaney would be better coming on. It means the impact of the subs might not be in Kerry’s favour anymore.

Expand Close The Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In taking an overall look at this game, I can’t get away from my perception that the quality of the semi-final between Dublin and Kerry was a lot higher than the Galway-Derry one.

This Galway team have come a bit out of a clear blue sky and didn’t look like serious contenders last February. Yet each hard match is bringing them on. I think they might need another three or four games and then they will take on anyone.

On the other hand, Kerry are a more hardened outfit. Hardened mainly by loss and disappointment. When they needed leaders against Dublin they emerged and just now they look to be a better team than Galway. And after all that, there is only one David Clifford. Kerry for me.